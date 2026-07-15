Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Norway reached historic World Cup quarter-finals, defying expectations.

Erling Haaland is globally renowned for his devastating physical dominance, frightening pace, and an unparalleled ability to shred opposition defenses. While the Manchester City and Norwegian striker regularly makes front-page news for his goal-scoring exploits, one of his most viral and memorable headlines had absolutely nothing to do with tactics or training.

Football fans worldwide were left completely stunned when an interview resurfaced featuring Haaland making an unexpected admission about his private life, claiming that he regularly slept with his "five girlfriends."

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Truth Behind Haaland’s 'Five Girlfriends'

The viral comment naturally sparked heavy media speculation and initial shock among supporters. However, the sensational claim came with a brilliant, football-centric twist that perfectly highlights the striker's elite mentality. Haaland was not discussing a complicated relationship status; instead, he was affectionately referring to his prized match balls.

As a tradition in football, players who score a hat-trick get to take the match ball home. Because Haaland had been scoring hat-tricks at a historic rate, he accumulated quite a collection.

The forward jokingly revealed that he considers these hard-earned match balls to be his "girlfriends," keeping them in bed with him at night and looking at them every day. What started as a jaw-dropping headline turned out to be a testament to his obsession with scoring goals.

Haaland's Performance in FIFA World Cup

Shifting focus to the biggest stage in world football, Haaland successfully translated his quirky obsession into tangible success during the FIFA World Cup 2026. Making his highly anticipated tournament debut, the prolific number nine took the competition by storm. Haaland scored an astonishing 7 goals in just 5 matches, cementing his place as a prime contender for the tournament's Golden Boot.

His efficiency was lethal, averaging a goal every 51 minutes on the pitch. The striker was absolutely relentless, finding the back of the net in every single group-stage fixture he played, including a stellar double against Iraq. He carried that momentum deep into the knockout rounds, scoring a crucial winner against the Ivory Coast in the Round of 32 and netting twice more to orchestrate a stunning 2-1 upset over football giants Brazil in the Round of 16.

Norway's Campaign in FIFA World Cup

Driven by Haaland's clinical excellence, the Norway national football team enjoyed a truly historic campaign at the 2026 tournament. Returning to the global tournament for the first time since 1998, the Scandinavian side completely defied expectations. Backed by the iconic "Viking Row" chants echoing through the stadiums, Norway advanced all the way to the quarter-finals for the first time in the nation's history.

Though their dream run was cut short in a thrilling, extra-time 2-1 defeat against England in Miami, the team departed with their heads held high. Their collective grit, combined with Haaland's offensive masterclasses, turned the dark horses into the ultimate sweethearts of the tournament, marking the finest World Cup chapter Norway has ever written.