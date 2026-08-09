WATCH: Rodrigo De Paul’s Emotional Messi Tribute After Stunning Inter Miami Goal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rodrigo De Paul scored, revealed Messi's jersey under his shirt.

The gesture honored Messi after his father's recent death.

Lionel Messi missed the game, joining his family in Argentina.

Messi Tribute Rodrigo De Paul: Rodrigo De Paul delivered a spectacular tribute to Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey, producing a stunning long-range finish before revealing his close friend’s iconic No. 10 shirt underneath his own jersey. The emotional celebration came just hours after the death of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, who passed away in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68. Messi missed Inter Miami’s Group A fixture as he travelled back to Argentina to be with his family following the loss.

Rodrigo De Paul strikes from distance for the opener and honors his friend Leo Messi and his family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/96GEG7XpMh August 9, 2026

With Messi absent, De Paul stepped up on the pitch and ensured his goal carried a deeply personal message.

De Paul Dedicates Goal To Messi

After finding the net with a spectacular effort from distance, De Paul immediately raced towards the corner.

The Argentina international then removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal Messi’s famous No. 10 jersey.

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The gesture appeared to have been planned in advance, with De Paul seemingly determined to honour his longtime Argentina teammate if he managed to score.

The moment was particularly poignant given Messi’s absence and the circumstances surrounding his trip back home.

De Paul’s celebration offered a public display of support for his friend during an extremely difficult period. The two share a close bond that has developed over several years, both on and off the football pitch.

De Paul & Messi’s Argentina Journey

Rodrigo De Paul became part of Argentina’s senior setup in 2018, following Lionel Scaloni’s appointment as head coach.

As Scaloni reshaped the national team, De Paul emerged as one of the key additions to the squad alongside Messi.

Their partnership has since become an important part of Argentina’s remarkable run of success. Together, they helped the national team win back-to-back Copa America titles, the Finalissima against Italy and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Beyond their achievements with Argentina, Messi and De Paul have also developed a strong friendship, making the tribute in Miami even more meaningful.