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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Rodrigo De Paul’s Emotional Messi Tribute After Stunning Inter Miami Goal

WATCH: Rodrigo De Paul’s Emotional Messi Tribute After Stunning Inter Miami Goal

Rodrigo De Paul stunned with a long-range goal for Inter Miami before revealing Lionel Messi’s No. 10 jersey in an emotional tribute to his close friend.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rodrigo De Paul scored, revealed Messi's jersey under his shirt.
  • The gesture honored Messi after his father's recent death.
  • Lionel Messi missed the game, joining his family in Argentina.

Messi Tribute Rodrigo De Paul: Rodrigo De Paul delivered a spectacular tribute to Lionel Messi during Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup clash against Monterrey, producing a stunning long-range finish before revealing his close friend’s iconic No. 10 shirt underneath his own jersey. The emotional celebration came just hours after the death of Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, who passed away in Rosario, Argentina, at the age of 68. Messi missed Inter Miami’s Group A fixture as he travelled back to Argentina to be with his family following the loss.

With Messi absent, De Paul stepped up on the pitch and ensured his goal carried a deeply personal message.

De Paul Dedicates Goal To Messi

After finding the net with a spectacular effort from distance, De Paul immediately raced towards the corner.

The Argentina international then removed his Inter Miami shirt to reveal Messi’s famous No. 10 jersey.

Read More: FC Barcelona’s Bitter Rivals Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Messi’s Father

The gesture appeared to have been planned in advance, with De Paul seemingly determined to honour his longtime Argentina teammate if he managed to score.

The moment was particularly poignant given Messi’s absence and the circumstances surrounding his trip back home.

De Paul’s celebration offered a public display of support for his friend during an extremely difficult period. The two share a close bond that has developed over several years, both on and off the football pitch.

De Paul & Messi’s Argentina Journey

Rodrigo De Paul became part of Argentina’s senior setup in 2018, following Lionel Scaloni’s appointment as head coach.

As Scaloni reshaped the national team, De Paul emerged as one of the key additions to the squad alongside Messi.

Their partnership has since become an important part of Argentina’s remarkable run of success. Together, they helped the national team win back-to-back Copa America titles, the Finalissima against Italy and the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Beyond their achievements with Argentina, Messi and De Paul have also developed a strong friendship, making the tribute in Miami even more meaningful.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Rodrigo De Paul do to honor Lionel Messi?

Rodrigo De Paul scored a goal and celebrated by revealing Lionel Messi's No. 10 jersey underneath his own shirt during a match. This was a public display of support for his friend.

Why did Rodrigo De Paul dedicate his goal to Lionel Messi?

De Paul dedicated his goal because Messi's father, Jorge Messi, had passed away hours before the match. Messi was absent, having traveled to Argentina for his family.

Why did Lionel Messi miss the Inter Miami match against Monterrey?

Lionel Messi missed the match to travel back to Argentina. He went to be with his family following the death of his father, Jorge Messi.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA World Cup Inter Miami Rodrigo De Paul
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