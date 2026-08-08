Lionel Messi Death Threat & FIFA World Cup Terror Plot Revealed: 'Blow Up Messi With Four Bombs'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Leaked dossier details serious bomb threats targeting Lionel Messi.

Cristiano Ronaldo and a referee also faced significant security threats.

Incidents highlight extensive security challenges during major tournaments.

Lionel Messi was reportedly the target of multiple serious security threats during the FIFA World Cup 2026, according to a leaked police dossier accessed by Spanish publication Informacion.es.

The dossier reportedly details bomb threats, stalking incidents and online threats involving players, referees and officials during the tournament. Argentina and Messi allegedly featured prominently in the security investigations as authorities worked to assess and respond to threats around World Cup matches.

Alleged Bomb Threat Targeted Messi In Atlanta

One of the most disturbing incidents reportedly involved an individual who threatened to carry out a suicide bombing at Atlanta Stadium during Argentina's World Cup campaign.

According to the reported dossier, the individual posted a threat on X claiming that they would enter the stadium and attack Messi while carrying explosives.

The reported dossier said the individual posted on X: "I'm going to walk into the Atlanta stadium and blow up Messi with four bombs strapped to my body." The threat was reportedly treated seriously by authorities as part of the wider security operation surrounding the tournament.

Another reported incident involved a caller contacting Dallas airport and allegedly claiming that three people were heading towards a stadium carrying homemade bombs and an AR-15. The caller reportedly threatened police officers and players from both teams, while specifically mentioning Messi.

The reported incidents highlight the extensive security challenges faced by authorities during a World Cup involving some of football's biggest global stars.

Cristiano Ronaldo Also Faced Security Concerns

Messi was reportedly not the only superstar mentioned in the security dossier.

Cristiano Ronaldo was also the subject of a security alert after a FIFA employee reportedly noticed a suspicious individual attempting to obtain information about the Portugal captain's accommodation.

Similar concerns were reportedly investigated in multiple cities during the tournament, highlighting the additional security measures required for high-profile players.

Referee Faced Thousands Of Threatening Messages

The reported dossier also detailed threats directed at match officials.

French referee François Letexier allegedly received around 6,000 threatening messages on WhatsApp during the competition following controversial decisions.

The incidents involving Messi, Ronaldo and match officials underline the security pressures surrounding a major international tournament, where players and officials can become targets of threats following events both on and off the pitch.