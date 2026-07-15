WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts

Even in a star-studded dressing room packed with iconic veterans like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli reminded everyone why his leadership extends far beyond official titles.

Following the conclusion of first ODI between India and England, Kohli demonstrated a class act of mentorship. Rather than stepping ahead into the spotlight, the former skipper purposely stepped aside, calling out to young captain Shubman Gill and guiding him to the front of the queue to lead the traditional post-match handshakes.

The subtle yet powerful gesture instantly caught the eyes of fans and cricket pundits alike, beautifully illustrating the changing of the guard within the Indian white-ball setup.

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This is why everyone loves Virat Kohli. ❤️🏏



Even in a team featuring legends like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Kohli stepped aside and called Shubman Gill to lead the traditional post-match handshake as captain. pic.twitter.com/yaPiis7PsX — Cricket Addictor (@AddictorCricket) July 15, 2026

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