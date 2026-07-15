IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts

WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts

The subtle yet powerful gesture instantly caught the eyes of fans and cricket pundits alike, beautifully illustrating the changing of the guard within the Indian white-ball setup.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 15 Jul 2026 11:14 AM (IST)

Even in a star-studded dressing room packed with iconic veterans like Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli reminded everyone why his leadership extends far beyond official titles.

Following the conclusion of first ODI between India and England, Kohli demonstrated a class act of mentorship. Rather than stepping ahead into the spotlight, the former skipper purposely stepped aside, calling out to young captain Shubman Gill and guiding him to the front of the queue to lead the traditional post-match handshakes.

The subtle yet powerful gesture instantly caught the eyes of fans and cricket pundits alike, beautifully illustrating the changing of the guard within the Indian white-ball setup.

WATCH VIDEO

More to follow...

Published at : 15 Jul 2026 11:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Shubman Gill IND VS ENG
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts
WATCH: Virat Kohli's Selfless Act For Shubman Gill Melts Fans' Hearts
Cricket
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Dinesh Karthik Hints At Rift Between Gautam Gambhir And Ajit Agarkar
Cricket
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
IND vs ENG 1st ODI: Shubman Gill Shines Before Retiring Hurt As India Cruise Past England
Cricket
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Shubman Gill Injury Scare! India Captain Retires Hurt On 80 Off 75 Against England
Advertisement

Videos

Maritime Update: Strait of Hormuz Tensions Increase Over Alleged Blockade Measures
Breaking News: Iran Claims Major Attack on US Base in Jordan Amid Rising Tensions
US Politics: Trump Faces Criticism Over Iran Deal as Questions Rise at Home
Middle East Update: US-Iran Rivalry Intensifies Over Control of Strategic Waterway
Political: Rahul Gandhi’s Dehradun Student Event Venue Changed After Parade Ground Permission Issue
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget