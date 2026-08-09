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English NewsSportsFootballFC Barcelona’s Bitter Rivals Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Messi’s Father

FC Barcelona’s Bitter Rivals Real Madrid Pay Tribute To Messi’s Father

Real Madrid offered condolences to Lionel Messi after the death of his father, Jorge Messi, at 68, putting sporting rivalries aside.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jorge Messi, Lionel Messi's father, 68, died in Rosario.
  • Real Madrid conveyed condolences to Messi despite historic club rivalry.
  • Jorge Messi managed his son's football career throughout.

Real Madrid Messi Father Tribute: Real Madrid have expressed their condolences to Lionel Messi following the death of his father, Jorge Messi, in Rosario at the age of 68. Despite the club’s historic rivalry with Messi’s former side, FC Barcelona, Los Blancos put sporting differences aside to offer support to the Argentine superstar and his family. Jorge reportedly passed away at around 10:00 PM local time on Friday while receiving treatment at a hospital for a chronic illness.

Real Madrid Stands By Messi In Grief

The Spanish giants acknowledged Jorge’s passing through an official message, extending their sympathies to Messi and those closest to him.

"Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the passing of Jorge Messi, father of Leo Messi. Our club wishes to express its condolences to Leo, his family, and all his loved ones. May he rest in peace,"

Read More: Lionel Messi's Father Dies At 68: Jorge Messi’s Illness, Cause Of Death & What Happened

The tribute came from one of Barcelona’s biggest rivals, highlighting the respect Messi has earned across the football world during a career that has included countless battles between the two Spanish giants.

Jorge Messi’s Lasting Influence On His Son’s Career

Jorge Messi was far more than the father of one of football’s greatest players.

He played an important role behind the scenes throughout his son’s journey from a young talent in Argentina to a global superstar.

He was closely involved in managing Messi’s career right from childhood, and served as his agent, helping navigate several key stages of the footballer’s professional life.

Messi’s rise began in Rosario before his move to FC Barcelona, where he developed into one of the most decorated players in football history.

The football community is now mourning Jorge Messi, whose contribution to his son’s extraordinary career remains an important part of Lionel Messi’s story.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who recently passed away in the Messi family?

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge Messi, passed away in Rosario at the age of 68. He had been receiving treatment for a chronic illness.

Which major football club extended condolences to Lionel Messi?

Real Madrid CF extended their condolences to Lionel Messi and his family. The club put sporting differences aside to offer support.

What was Jorge Messi's role in his son's career?

Jorge Messi played a significant role behind the scenes, managing Lionel's career from childhood. He also served as his agent.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Aug 2026 12:14 PM (IST)
Tags :
FC Barcelona Real Madrid Lionel Messi FIFA
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