FIFA World Cup 2026: Three Ways Messi And Ronaldo Could Face Each Other

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Messi and Ronaldo might clash at FIFA World Cup 2026.

They last played competitively six years ago.

Separate groups mean potential later-stage knockout matches.

Messi vs Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, two of the most legendary football players of all time, are all set for another journey on the biggest football stage, the FIFA World Cup 2026. While fans across the globe are excited to watch the two icons in action once again, there is one big question on everyone’s mind: Can Messi and Ronaldo face each other in the World Cup? Interestingly, the two football legends have not faced each other in a competitive match for the last six years.

The last time Messi and Ronaldo locked horns was in the UEFA Champions League, when Barcelona suffered a 0-3 defeat against Juventus in the group stage. During the game, Ronaldo scored twice against Messi’s side.

Three Messi vs Ronaldo Scenarios Possible

1) Scenario 1 - Quarter Final Clash

If both Argentina and Portugal finish at the top of their respective groups and continue winning their Round of 32 and Round of 16 matches, the two teams could face each other in the quarter-finals.

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2) Scenario 2 - Round Of 16 Face-Off

If both teams somehow finish second in their groups, Argentina and Portugal could meet much earlier - in the Round of 16. However, looking at the strength of both squads, this possibility seems less likely.

3) Scenario 3 - FIFA World Cup Final

If one team tops the group and the other finishes second, both teams will stay on separate sides of the bracket. In that case, football fans may only get to witness a Messi vs Ronaldo clash in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

Messi & Ronaldo's FIFA World Cup 2026 Groups

Portugal have been placed in Group K alongside DR Congo, Uzbekistan and Colombia. Meanwhile, defending champions Argentina are in Group J, with Algeria, Austria and Jordan.

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Both teams are considered favourites to go deep into the tournament. However, the path they take in the competition will decide whether fans finally get to witness a Messi vs Ronaldo showdown once again.