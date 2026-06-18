Portugal will face Uzbekistan in their next group-stage fixture on Tuesday, June 23. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:30 PM IST.
When Is Ronaldo's Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Date, Time & Opponent
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will play its next FIFA World Cup 2026 match in a few days. Here's everything you need to know about the fixture ahead.
- Portugal seeks bounce-back after disappointing 1-1 draw.
- They face Uzbekistan on June 23, 10:30 PM IST.
- Crucial match for both teams' World Cup knockout hopes.
Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026: After a disappointing start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal will be eager to bounce back in their next group-stage fixture. The Selecao were held to a surprising 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their tournament opener, a result that has raised questions about their form and prospects despite a series of convincing victories in the lead-up to the World Cup. With pressure mounting to respond, all eyes will be on Ronaldo and company as they prepare for their next outing. Here's everything you need to know about Portugal's upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 match.
Portugal Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match
Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal will face Uzbekistan in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K encounter. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, June 23, and will begin at 10:30 PM IST.
Portugal and Uzbekistan currently occupy the bottom two positions in the Group J standings. Portugal opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw against DR Congo, while Uzbekistan were hammered 3-1 by Colombia in their opening fixture.
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With both teams eyeing a place in the knockout stages, the upcoming meeting could have a significant impact on the final group standings.
Portugal vs Uzbekistan: FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Venue
Portugal's clash against Uzbekistan will be held at Houston Stadium, which is where the former faced DR Congo. Whatever familiarity they have with the pitch from the opening encounter could prove advantageous.
The fixture will be crucial to either side's campaign moving forward, as more dropped points or a loss could put them on the brink of elimination, especially Uzbekistan.
As usual, fans in India can watch Ronaldo's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on Zee5 via streaming, while Unite8 Sports will provide television coverage of the encounter.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Portugal's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
Who is Portugal's next opponent and where will the match be played?
Portugal will play against Uzbekistan in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 match. The game will be held at Houston Stadium, the same venue as their opener.
What was Portugal's result in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
Portugal was held to a surprising 1-1 draw by DR Congo in their tournament opener. This result has placed them at the bottom of the group standings.
How can fans in India watch Portugal's upcoming match?
Fans in India can stream Ronaldo's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match live on Zee5. Television coverage of the encounter will be provided by Unite8 Sports.