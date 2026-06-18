When Is Messi's Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Date, Time & Opponent

Argentina will play their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J match against Austria on Monday, June 22. The match is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM IST.
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Lionel Messi's Argentina will play its next FIFA World Cup 2026 match in a couple of days from now. Check out all you need to know about the fixture ahead.
- Argentina faces Austria on Monday, June 22.
- Kick-off 10:30 PM IST, Dallas Stadium hosts.
- Argentina beat Algeria 3-0; Austria defeated Jordan 3-1.
Messi FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he arguably remains the game's greatest player, delivering a stunning performance in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening clash. With fans eager to see the legend back in action, attention has quickly shifted to the Albiceleste's next group-stage fixture. Whether one is following Messi's quest for another World Cup triumph or simply doesn't want to miss a second of his last dance, here's everything you need to know about Argentina's upcoming match, including the date, kick-off time, opponent, and where the reigning world champions will play.
Argentina Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match
Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Austria in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash. This match will be played on this coming Monday, that is June 22, and is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.
Argentina and Austria currently sit first and second in their group standings. The former defeated Algeria 3-0, courtesy of a Messi masterclass that saw him score his maiden FIFA World Cup hattrick.
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The latter, on the other hand, defeated Jordan 3-1, with goals from Romano Schmid, Marko Arnautovic, and an own-goal scored by Yazan Al-Arab.
Argentina vs Austria: FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Venue
Argentina vs Austria will be played at the Dallas Stadium. This is where England took on Croatia earlier today in a match that they won 4-2.
The result of this fixture will be crucial in deciding who finishes on top of the table at the end of the group stage.
As usual, fans in India will be able to watch Argentina's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Zee5 via live streaming, while Unite8 Sports TV channels will provide television coverage of the contest.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Argentina's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match?
Who will Argentina play against in their upcoming World Cup match?
Lionel Messi's Argentina will face Austria in their upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J fixture. Argentina and Austria are currently first and second in their group standings, respectively.
Where will the Argentina vs Austria match be played?
The FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Argentina and Austria will take place at the Dallas Stadium. This venue also hosted the England vs Croatia match earlier today.
How can fans in India watch Argentina's next World Cup match?
Fans in India can watch Argentina's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match via live streaming on Zee5. Television coverage will also be available on Unite8 Sports TV channels.
What was the result of Argentina's opening World Cup match?
Argentina defeated Algeria 3-0 in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 clash. Lionel Messi delivered a masterclass, scoring his maiden FIFA World Cup hattrick.