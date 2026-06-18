When Is Messi's Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match? Date, Time & Opponent

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Argentina faces Austria on Monday, June 22.

Kick-off 10:30 PM IST, Dallas Stadium hosts.

Argentina beat Algeria 3-0; Austria defeated Jordan 3-1.

Messi FIFA World Cup 2026: Lionel Messi once again reminded the football world why he arguably remains the game's greatest player, delivering a stunning performance in Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opening clash. With fans eager to see the legend back in action, attention has quickly shifted to the Albiceleste's next group-stage fixture. Whether one is following Messi's quest for another World Cup triumph or simply doesn't want to miss a second of his last dance, here's everything you need to know about Argentina's upcoming match, including the date, kick-off time, opponent, and where the reigning world champions will play.

Argentina Next FIFA World Cup 2026 Match

Lionel Messi's Argentina will take on Austria in their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Group J clash. This match will be played on this coming Monday, that is June 22, and is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

Argentina and Austria currently sit first and second in their group standings. The former defeated Algeria 3-0, courtesy of a Messi masterclass that saw him score his maiden FIFA World Cup hattrick.

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The latter, on the other hand, defeated Jordan 3-1, with goals from Romano Schmid, Marko Arnautovic, and an own-goal scored by Yazan Al-Arab.

Argentina vs Austria: FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Venue

Argentina vs Austria will be played at the Dallas Stadium. This is where England took on Croatia earlier today in a match that they won 4-2.

The result of this fixture will be crucial in deciding who finishes on top of the table at the end of the group stage.

As usual, fans in India will be able to watch Argentina's next FIFA World Cup 2026 match on Zee5 via live streaming, while Unite8 Sports TV channels will provide television coverage of the contest.