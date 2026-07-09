FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: All Matches, Dates & Timings

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Eight teams advanced to FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

Quarter-finals begin July 10, featuring four intense clashes.

Winners progress to semi-finals, two victories from the title.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, with the eight remaining teams now preparing for the quarter-finals after an unforgettable Round of 16. The knockout stage has already delivered dramatic late goals, stunning comebacks and emotional farewells, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next set of blockbuster fixtures. Reigning champions Argentina are still in the hunt to retain their crown, while Spain, Belgium, England, Norway, France, Morocco and Switzerland have all earned their places in the last eight.

The spotlight will also be firmly on Lionel Messi, who is now the last remaining member of football's legendary generation after the exits of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luka Modric.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Full Schedule

FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals will begin on July 10 and feature four high-profile clashes spread across three days.

France vs Morocco - July 10, 1:30 AM IST

Spain vs Belgium - July 11, 12:30 AM IST

Norway vs England - July 12, 2:30 AM IST

Argentina vs Switzerland - July 12, 6:30 AM IST

Each fixture carries enormous significance, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals and moving two victories away from lifting football's biggest prize.

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High-Stakes Battles Await In The Last Eight

The quarter-finals promise a fascinating mix of established heavyweights and surprise contenders. Argentina continue their title defence with Messi leading the charge, while Spain and Belgium prepare for what is expected to be one of the standout ties of the round.

England will face a confident Norway side inspired by Erling Haaland's outstanding tournament form, while France take on Morocco in another mouth-watering encounter.

With just eight nations left in the competition, every mistake could prove costly and every moment could define a team's World Cup journey.

By the end of the quarter-finals, only four teams will remain with a chance of becoming world champions, making these fixtures some of the most important of the tournament.