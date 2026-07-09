The FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are scheduled to begin on July 10. There will be four high-profile matches spread across three days.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: All Matches, Dates & Timings
FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals are set. Check the complete fixtures, match dates, kick-off timings and the road to the semi-finals of the tournament.
- Eight teams advanced to FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.
- Quarter-finals begin July 10, featuring four intense clashes.
- Winners progress to semi-finals, two victories from the title.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Finals: FIFA World Cup 2026 has entered its decisive phase, with the eight remaining teams now preparing for the quarter-finals after an unforgettable Round of 16. The knockout stage has already delivered dramatic late goals, stunning comebacks and emotional farewells, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next set of blockbuster fixtures. Reigning champions Argentina are still in the hunt to retain their crown, while Spain, Belgium, England, Norway, France, Morocco and Switzerland have all earned their places in the last eight.
The spotlight will also be firmly on Lionel Messi, who is now the last remaining member of football's legendary generation after the exits of Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luka Modric.
FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarter-Final Full Schedule
FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals will begin on July 10 and feature four high-profile clashes spread across three days.
France vs Morocco - July 10, 1:30 AM IST
Spain vs Belgium - July 11, 12:30 AM IST
Norway vs England - July 12, 2:30 AM IST
Argentina vs Switzerland - July 12, 6:30 AM IST
Each fixture carries enormous significance, with the winners progressing to the semi-finals and moving two victories away from lifting football's biggest prize.
Also Check: FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Egypt Rematch Possible? Here's What We Know
High-Stakes Battles Await In The Last Eight
The quarter-finals promise a fascinating mix of established heavyweights and surprise contenders. Argentina continue their title defence with Messi leading the charge, while Spain and Belgium prepare for what is expected to be one of the standout ties of the round.
England will face a confident Norway side inspired by Erling Haaland's outstanding tournament form, while France take on Morocco in another mouth-watering encounter.
With just eight nations left in the competition, every mistake could prove costly and every moment could define a team's World Cup journey.
By the end of the quarter-finals, only four teams will remain with a chance of becoming world champions, making these fixtures some of the most important of the tournament.
Frequently Asked Questions
When do the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals begin?
Which teams have reached the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals?
Eight teams have qualified for the quarter-finals: Argentina, Spain, Belgium, England, Norway, France, Morocco, and Switzerland. They advanced after an unforgettable Round of 16.
Who is the last remaining legendary player in the tournament?
Lionel Messi is the last remaining member of football's legendary generation still in the tournament. He continues to lead reigning champions Argentina in their title defense.
What happens to the winning teams of the quarter-finals?
The teams that win their quarter-final matches will progress to the semi-finals. This means they will be only two victories away from lifting football's biggest prize.