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English NewsSportsFootballFIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Egypt Rematch Possible? Here's What We Know

FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina vs Egypt Rematch Possible? Here's What We Know

Argentina's comeback win over Egypt sparked refereeing controversy, but can the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match be replayed?

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 04:47 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Argentina secured a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Egypt.
  • Egypt protested referee decisions, sparking debate for a rematch.
  • FIFA's Collina affirmed officials make honest, independent decisions.

Argentina vs Egypt FIFA World Cup: Argentina's dramatic comeback victory over Egypt in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 has sparked widespread debate, with some fans questioning whether the match could be replayed following what they believe were controversial refereeing decisions. Despite the online speculation, the chances of a rematch remain virtually non-existent. Lionel Messi inspired a stunning turnaround as Argentina recovered from a two-goal deficit late in normal time, scoring three times in roughly 15 minutes to seal an extraordinary 3-2 victory and book a place in the quarter-finals.

The thrilling finish, however, was overshadowed by protests from the Egypt bench, with members of the coaching staff and players expressing frustration over several decisions made by the French referee during the contest.

Egypt's Frustration Sparks Rematch Debate

Following the final whistle, controversy quickly became one of the biggest talking points surrounding the match.

The reaction from Egypt's bench fuelled discussions on social media, with many supporters wondering whether the fixture could be replayed after an official complaint was lodged over the officiating.

Also Check: Paraguay Senator Calls Kylian Mbappe 'Son Of A B****' As Feud Escalates

However, FIFA World Cup history suggests otherwise. Controversial refereeing decisions have never resulted in a replay of a World Cup match, making the prospect of Argentina and Egypt meeting again under those circumstances highly unlikely.

Instead, the focus has shifted to FIFA's response and its defence of the officials involved.

Pierluigi Collina Defends FIFA Officials

FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina strongly backed the integrity and independence of the tournament's match officials amid the growing scrutiny.

"Nobody can question the integrity of the FIFA World Cup match officials. When this happens, it may provoke reactions that lead to threats against them and their families. This is not right,"

Collina also dismissed any suggestion that FIFA's refereeing decisions could be influenced externally.

"Equally, nobody can claim that FIFA Refereeing can be influenced by anyone, not even by the FIFA President [Gianni Infantino]. He has always shown his full support for FIFA Team One while trusting us to work with complete independence. Match officials make honest decisions and, just like players and coaches, they always try to do their best," the former legendary referee added.

His remarks come against the backdrop of continued debate over Argentina's comeback victory, while reaffirming FIFA's position that its refereeing department functions independently throughout the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina and Egypt?

Argentina secured an extraordinary 3-2 victory over Egypt in the Round of 16. They recovered from a two-goal deficit late in normal time, scoring three times in roughly 15 minutes.

Will the Argentina vs. Egypt match be replayed due to controversial refereeing decisions?

No, the chances of a rematch are virtually non-existent. FIFA World Cup history suggests that controversial refereeing decisions have never resulted in a replay of a match.

How did FIFA respond to the debate surrounding the refereeing in the match?

FIFA Chief Refereeing Officer Pierluigi Collina strongly defended the integrity and independence of the tournament's match officials. He dismissed any suggestion that FIFA's refereeing decisions could be influenced externally.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 04:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Messi FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup Controversy Argentina Vs Egypt
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