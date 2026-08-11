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English NewsSportsFootballWatch: Celebration Goes Wrong As Player Falls Into Tunnel

Watch: Celebration Goes Wrong As Player Falls Into Tunnel

The player landed directly inside the opening and immediately appeared to be in pain. People near the area quickly rushed towards the tunnel to help him out.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 04:01 PM (IST)

A bizarre incident during a Brazilian football match has gone viral after a player injured himself while celebrating a goal. Coritiba defender Jacy Maranhão took his celebration a little too far, jumping over the boundary before accidentally falling into an open tunnel beside the pitch.

The incident occurred during Coritiba's match against Chapecoense in a top-level Brazilian competition. Maranhão found the back of the net in the 41st minute, heading the ball into the net to give his side what appeared to be a 2-0 advantage.

The 29-year-old was understandably delighted with his effort. He picked up the ball and headed towards his teammates while celebrating. As he approached the edge of the playing area, Maranhão jumped across the boundary without noticing an open tunnel just beyond the advertising hoardings.

He landed directly inside the opening and immediately appeared to be in pain. People near the area quickly rushed towards the tunnel to help the defender out. Maranhão had injured his ankle in the fall, but thankfully the damage did not appear to be serious.

WATCH VIDEO

The incident became even more unfortunate moments later when the goal itself came under review. After a VAR check, the officials determined that the move had involved an offside offence and Maranhão's goal was eventually ruled out.

Despite hurting his ankle, the Coritiba defender returned to the field for the beginning of the second half. However, it soon became clear that he was struggling to move comfortably because of the injury sustained during his unusual celebration.

Maranhão attempted to continue playing but was eventually forced to leave the pitch and was substituted.

What started as a memorable goal celebration therefore turned into a frustrating sequence for the Brazilian defender. Not only did he hurt himself while celebrating, but the goal that had prompted the celebration was later cancelled following the VAR intervention.

The video of Maranhão disappearing into the open tunnel has since attracted widespread attention online, with fans reacting to the unusual nature of the incident. It also served as a reminder that even seemingly harmless moments of celebration can sometimes lead to unexpected injuries when players are not aware of their surroundings.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 04:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Brazil Football Football News Jacy Maranhão
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