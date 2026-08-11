Donald Trump Backs Gianni Infantino, Warns FIFA Against 'Terrible Mistake'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Proposed sale linked to Trump's family, despite his denials.

US President Donald Trump has publicly come out in support of under-fire FIFA President Gianni Infantino, warning world football's governing body that removing him from office would be a "terrible mistake." Trump’s intervention comes at a critical juncture as Infantino faces intense scrutiny and calls for his resignation from major continental confederations across the globe.

Growing Pressure Over Controversial World Cup Share Sale Plan

The backlash against Gianni Infantino stems from a controversial private investment proposal that was leaked to the media. FIFA had publicly announced a plan to sell shares of the World Cup and Club World Cup to private investors through a subsidiary company, which was instantly valued at $20 billion.

The proposal was put forward without prior consultation with member associations, triggering immediate outrage among regional confederations and top football executives. Critics argued that football’s most prestigious international tournament should not be treated as a commercial commodity for sale. Although Infantino subsequently withdrew the proposal, several continental bodies have continued to rally for his removal as FIFA chief.

Donald Trump Warns FIFA Against Replacing Gianni Infantino

Despite the widespread criticism from soccer leaders worldwide, Donald Trump voiced strong opposition to any attempt to oust Infantino. In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned FIFA against considering a leadership change.

"FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if, for any reason, they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup ever presented, four times. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT"

Donald Trump warns FIFA via Truth Social post it will “never be as successful or profitable again” if GIANNI INFANTINO is replaced. pic.twitter.com/pXelkfufuu — Lads Banter Football (@ladsbanterfooty) August 11, 2026

Decoupling Personal Support From Venture Capital Connections

Trump and Infantino have built a close relationship over several years, a dynamic that drew notice during the 2026 World Cup hosted across North America. However, Trump’s backing comes just days after he claimed to have no prior knowledge of the plan to monetize World Cup shares.

The proposal was tied to Thrive Eternal a venture capital firm managed by Joshua Kushner, the brother of Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner which was slated to lead the proposed investor group. Reports also indicated that the Trump administration had been consulted regarding the project beforehand. Despite these ties, Trump maintains that replacing Infantino would permanently harm FIFA's financial and organizational success.