Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Football legends Ronaldo, Neymar, Modric exited World Cup.

Lionel Messi now stands as generation's last icon.

Messi's Argentina faces Egypt in crucial knockout match.

Messi Thrives While Legends Exit: FIFA World Cup 2026 has ushered in the end of an era. Within the space of just a few knockout matches, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and Luka Modric have all seen their World Cup journeys come to a close, leaving Lionel Messi as the last remaining icon of football's golden generation still in contention for the biggest prize in the sport. With Portugal, Brazil and Croatia all eliminated from the tournament, the spotlight now shifts firmly to the Argentine captain.

The defending champions return to action in a Round of 16 clash against Mohamed Salah's Egypt, with a place in the quarter-finals on the line and Messi carrying the hopes of keeping his FIFA World Cup story alive.

Messi: The Last Remaining Football Giant

The knockout stage has produced emotional farewells for several of the game's biggest names.

Cristiano Ronaldo's final FIFA World Cup career ended after Portugal suffered a narrow defeat to Spain.

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Shortly before, Neymar's hopes of lifting the trophy also vanished as Brazil were knocked out by Norway, with the Brazilian superstar later confirming his retirement from international football.

Croatia's Luka Modric also bowed out, ending another remarkable World Cup chapter for one of the finest midfielders of his generation.

Those exits have left Messi as the only surviving member of a legendary quartet that has dominated world football for nearly two decades.

The Argentina captain now stands alone as the last active global superstar, not just surviving, but thriving in FIFA World Cup 2026, going toe-to-toe for the golden boot with young stars like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland at 39 years of age.

Mohamed Salah Awaits In Blockbuster Test

Messi's next challenge comes against Mohamed Salah, who will lead Egypt into one of the most eagerly anticipated Round of 16 fixtures of the tournament.

Argentina enter the contest aiming to defend the FIFA World Cup title they won four years ago, while Egypt will be looking to produce one of the biggest upsets of the competition by knocking out the reigning champions.

The clash also pits football's two very recognisable figures against each other, adding another compelling storyline to an already fascinating knockout encounter.

But with Ronaldo, Neymar and Modric no longer in the competition, Messi now carries the weight of history as the final surviving icon of his generation.