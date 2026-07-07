WATCH: Biggest Goalkeeper Brainfade Gifts Belgium Crucial FIFA World Cup Goal Against USA

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom USA exited World Cup after losing 4-1 to Belgium.

Goalkeeper Freese's error effectively ended USA's comeback hopes.

Belgium advanced to quarterfinals, setting up clash with Spain.

USA vs Belgium Brainfade FIFA World Cup: The United States' FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign came to a crushing end after a costly mistake from goalkeeper Matt Freese helped Belgium secure a commanding 3-1 lead in the Round of 16, eventually finishing the match with a 4-1 scoreline. With the hosts trailing 2-1 in the second half, Freese's moment of hesitation well outside his penalty area proved decisive, gifting Belgium a third goal that effectively ended any hopes of an American comeback. Check it out:

Goal l 🇺🇸 USA 1-3 Belgium 🇧🇪 l Hans Vanaken pic.twitter.com/08v3vsojR9 July 7, 2026

The error quickly became one of the defining moments of the knockout clash.

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Freese's Split-Second Error Proves Decisive

Attempting to deal with a long ball played from deep inside Belgium's own half, Freese charged out of his area and initially appeared favourite to clear the danger.

However, a brief hesitation allowed Belgium forward Charles De Ketelaere to close him down and poke the ball away.

The loose ball rolled kindly into the path of Hans Vanaken, who suddenly found himself with only defender Tim Ream between him and the goal.

Although Ream attempted to recover, Vanaken calmly sent his effort into the unguarded net to extend Belgium's advantage and leave the USA with a mountain to climb.

The mistake shifted the momentum firmly in Belgium's favour and effectively put the outcome beyond doubt.

Belgium Set Up Quarter-final Clash With Spain

Belgium had looked the sharper side throughout much of the contest and were rewarded with a clinical attacking display.

Charles De Ketelaere starred with two goals, while Vanaken added his first FIFA World Cup goal before substitute Romelu Lukaku rounded off the scoring in stoppage time.

The USA briefly threatened after Malik Tillman had cancelled out Belgium's opener in the first half, but they were unable to recover after conceding the third goal.

The result ended the United States' hopes of lifting the World Cup on home soil and also marked the second time in 12 years that Belgium have eliminated the Americans at the Round of 16 stage.

The Red Devils will now face 2010 champions Spain, with a place in the semi-finals against either France or Morocco at stake.