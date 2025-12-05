Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

We arrive at an important stage on the build-up to the FIFA World Cup 2026 with group stage draws set to be held later today. Check out how to catch all the action live.

Updated at : 05 Dec 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
The FIFA World Cup 2026, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, will be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Several teams have already qualified for the tournament, such as defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany, England, France, and more.

This edition of the tournament will see a record 48 teams competing for the coveted trophy, starting with the Group Stage, each featuring four teams, the draw for which will be held today, December 5, 2025.

For those interested, here are FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw live streaming details.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: How To Watch Live Stream

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw will be live streamed on FIFA's official YouTube channel.

Users can visit the channel and set a reminder for the stream under the Live category. It should be listed as upcoming.

World Cup 2026 Draw: TV Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no TV broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in India. 

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Time

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw event is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). 

Most of the qualification slots have been filled with this edition set to be the biggest ever in history. Here is a look at all teams that have qualified directly for the 2026 World Cup:

  • Co-hosts: Canada, Mexico, USA
  • CONMEBOL: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay
  • UEFA: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland
  • AFC: Australia, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan
  • CAF: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia
  • Concacaf: Curacao, Haiti, Panama
  
  • OFC: New Zealand

Six more slots are left open, which will be filled by teams competing in the Play-Offs, one of which is the four-time winner, Italy.

Published at : 05 Dec 2025 01:11 PM (IST)
FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming Fifa World Cup Group Stage Draw 2026 World Cup Teams
