FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch

The FIFA World Cup 2026, one of the biggest sporting events in the world, will be held in the United States of America, Mexico, and Canada.

Several teams have already qualified for the tournament, such as defending champions Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Germany, England, France, and more.

This edition of the tournament will see a record 48 teams competing for the coveted trophy, starting with the Group Stage, each featuring four teams, the draw for which will be held today, December 5, 2025.

For those interested, here are FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw live streaming details.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: How To Watch Live Stream

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage Draw will be live streamed on FIFA's official YouTube channel.

Users can visit the channel and set a reminder for the stream under the Live category. It should be listed as upcoming.

World Cup 2026 Draw: TV Broadcast Details

Unfortunately, there will be no TV broadcast of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw in India.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Time

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw event is scheduled to kick off at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Most of the qualification slots have been filled with this edition set to be the biggest ever in history. Here is a look at all teams that have qualified directly for the 2026 World Cup:

Co-hosts : Canada, Mexico, USA

: Canada, Mexico, USA CONMEBOL : Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay

: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay UEFA : Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

: Austria, Belgium, Croatia, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland AFC : Australia, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan

: Australia, IR Iran, Japan, Jordan, Korea Republic, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan CAF : Algeria, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia

: Algeria, Cabo Verde, Cote d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa, Tunisia Concacaf : Curacao, Haiti, Panama

: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Uruguay OFC: New Zealand

Six more slots are left open, which will be filled by teams competing in the Play-Offs, one of which is the four-time winner, Italy.