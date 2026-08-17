Ronaldo And Georgina's Wedding: First Video Reveals 'Unexpected Stars' - Watch

Cristiano Ronaldo has entered a new chapter of his personal life after marrying his longtime partner Georgina Rodriguez on August 11. The couple reportedly exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended by close family members and friends, including their five children.

Ronaldo confirmed the wedding on social media by sharing a picture of himself and Rodriguez holding hands while showing off their wedding rings. A first glimpse of their private wedding has now surfaced online.

Children Took Centre Stage at Wedding

Speaking to Vogue after the ceremony, Ronaldo and Rodriguez revealed that their children played a central role in the celebrations.

Rodriguez explained that their children are at the heart of their lives, adding that both she and Ronaldo wanted the ceremony to reflect the importance of family. Having grown up in Portugal and Spain in relatively modest and less structured family environments, the couple wanted their children to understand the value of both having little and having plenty.

The children were therefore given a prominent role during the wedding, with Rodriguez describing them as the main figures of the occasion.

The couple also addressed the possibility of expanding their family. Ronaldo said he would never completely rule out having more children, while Rodriguez suggested they could consider it when their younger children are older.

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Ronaldo Hints at Retirement

Away from his personal life, Ronaldo also offered his strongest indication yet that his playing career could be approaching its final chapter.

The 41-year-old Portugal captain revealed that the upcoming season could potentially be his last in professional football, although he stopped short of announcing a definitive retirement date.

"This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy," Ronaldo said in his interview with Vogue.

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with Al Nassr currently runs until June 2027, but he has previously acknowledged that retirement is getting closer. Last November, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner said he expected to continue playing for another one or two years.

He had also confirmed that the 2026 FIFA World Cup would be his final appearance at the tournament. Portugal's campaign ended in the Round of 16 against Spain last month, with Ronaldo scoring three goals during the competition.