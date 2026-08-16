WATCH: Goalkeeper’s Wild Error! Caught Miles Out Of Goal As Messi’s Inter Miami Lose 4-1

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Inter Miami lost 4-1 to Nashville in MLS conference match.

Goalkeeper Rios Novo's blunder gifted Nashville goal.

Lionel Messi missed a penalty, increasing Miami's match difficulties.

Inter Miami Goalkeeper Blunder: Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC on Saturday, but one moment in particular summed up their difficult night. Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a costly error in the second half, leaving his team exposed and allowing Hany Mukhtar to score into an almost empty net. The mistake came during a meeting between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, with Nashville taking full advantage of Miami's defensive lapse to strengthen their position at the top of the MLS standings.

Rios Novo Caught Miles Outside His Goal

Look at the Inter Miami goalkeeper🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ I’M TIRED pic.twitter.com/raclJvQ1ui August 16, 2026

The bizarre incident unfolded in the 62nd minute, with Miami already trailing 3-1.

Rios Novo misread the situation while attempting to deal with the ball and ended up stranded miles outside his own penalty area.

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Nashville regained possession, while Miami's defensive line was also positioned high up the pitch.

Mukhtar immediately spotted the opportunity, and after taking control of the ball, the Nashville forward had little difficulty advancing towards the unprotected goal.

Rios Novo attempted to recover and chase back towards his line, but he had left himself with far too much ground to cover.

Mukhtar calmly finished the move to put Nashville 4-1 ahead, completing his second goal of the second half.

Messi Penalty Miss Adds To Miami’s Difficult Night

The goalkeeping mistake was not the only setback for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his penalty.

Sergio Reguilon appeared to convert the rebound, only for the effort to be disallowed after he was judged to have entered the penalty area too early.

Messi later contributed an assist for Miami's only goal, but Nashville remained in control and secured a convincing victory.

The match was also Messi's first start since the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8 at the age of 68. He had previously appeared as a substitute in Miami's 3-2 loss to Club Leon.