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English NewsSportsFootballWATCH: Goalkeeper’s Wild Error! Caught Miles Out Of Goal As Messi’s Inter Miami Lose 4-1

WATCH: Goalkeeper’s Wild Error! Caught Miles Out Of Goal As Messi’s Inter Miami Lose 4-1

Rocco Rios Novo made a bizarre error by straying far from his goal as Hany Mukhtar capitalised, adding to Inter Miami’s 4-1 defeat against Nashville.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 16 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Inter Miami lost 4-1 to Nashville in MLS conference match.
  • Goalkeeper Rios Novo's blunder gifted Nashville goal.
  • Lionel Messi missed a penalty, increasing Miami's match difficulties.

Inter Miami Goalkeeper Blunder: Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC on Saturday, but one moment in particular summed up their difficult night. Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo made a costly error in the second half, leaving his team exposed and allowing Hany Mukhtar to score into an almost empty net. The mistake came during a meeting between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, with Nashville taking full advantage of Miami's defensive lapse to strengthen their position at the top of the MLS standings.

Rios Novo Caught Miles Outside His Goal

The bizarre incident unfolded in the 62nd minute, with Miami already trailing 3-1.

Rios Novo misread the situation while attempting to deal with the ball and ended up stranded miles outside his own penalty area.

Also Check || WATCH: Messi Misses Penalty Again As Inter Miami Suffer Heavy MLS Defeat

Nashville regained possession, while Miami's defensive line was also positioned high up the pitch.

Mukhtar immediately spotted the opportunity, and after taking control of the ball, the Nashville forward had little difficulty advancing towards the unprotected goal.

Rios Novo attempted to recover and chase back towards his line, but he had left himself with far too much ground to cover.

Mukhtar calmly finished the move to put Nashville 4-1 ahead, completing his second goal of the second half.

Messi Penalty Miss Adds To Miami’s Difficult Night

The goalkeeping mistake was not the only setback for Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi had an opportunity to open the scoring in the 23rd minute, but Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake saved his penalty.

Sergio Reguilon appeared to convert the rebound, only for the effort to be disallowed after he was judged to have entered the penalty area too early.

Messi later contributed an assist for Miami's only goal, but Nashville remained in control and secured a convincing victory.

The match was also Messi's first start since the death of his father, Jorge Messi, on August 8 at the age of 68. He had previously appeared as a substitute in Miami's 3-2 loss to Club Leon.

Frequently Asked Questions

What costly mistake did Inter Miami's goalkeeper make against Nashville SC?

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo misread the situation and was stranded far outside his goal. This allowed Hany Mukhtar to score into an almost empty net, completing Nashville's 4-1 lead.

What was the final score of the match between Inter Miami and Nashville SC?

Inter Miami suffered a heavy 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC. This victory helped Nashville strengthen their position at the top of the MLS standings.

Did Lionel Messi have any notable moments in the Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC game?

Lionel Messi missed a penalty early in the game, with the subsequent rebound disallowed. He later contributed an assist for Inter Miami's only goal.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Aug 2026 10:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lionel Messi FIFA Inter Miami MLS
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