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HomeSportsFootballFIFA Suspends Qatar's Assim Madibo For Five Matches

FIFA Suspends Qatar's Assim Madibo For Five Matches

The governing body confirmed that the five-match ban is classified under "serious foul play."

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 07:31 AM (IST)

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee has officially handed a lengthy five-match suspension to Qatari midfielder Assim Madibo. The severe sporting sanction follows a reckless challenge that left Canadian midfielder Ismaël Koné with a broken leg during a FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage fixture.

The fateful incident transpired during Canada's resounding 6-0 triumph over Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver.

In the 51st minute of the encounter, Madibo lunged into a dangerous tackle from behind on Koné. The sheer force of the impact resulted in Koné suffering a fractured tibia and fibula in his left leg. Following an extensive Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, the initial ruling was upgraded to a straight red card, ejecting Madibo from the pitch.

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Drastic Punishment for Serious Foul Play

While automatic red cards typically carry shorter mandatory bans, FIFA intervened to escalate the penalty after evaluating the medical gravity of the tackle.

The governing body confirmed that the five-match ban is classified under "serious foul play." Because Qatar's World Cup run has already concluded following a subsequent 3-1 defeat to Bosnia and Herzegovina - a match Madibo missed while serving the first game of his provisional suspension - the remaining four games of the ban will carry over into future official FIFA and continental competitions, most notably the 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

Road to Recovery

The horrific nature of the injury immediately cast a somber shadow over what was a historic first-ever World Cup victory for co-hosts Canada. Fellow players and technical staff from both benches were visibly shaken as medical personnel rushed onto the field. Despite the excruciating pain, a brave Koné managed to sit up on his stretcher and wave to a roaring, supportive Vancouver crowd while inhaling fast-acting pain relief from a paramedic inhaler.

Koné has since undergone successful surgery and is projected to face a rehabilitation period of four to five months. Taking to Instagram to update his followers, the rising Canadian star expressed his immense gratitude, writing, "You can't even imagine how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and that has me in their prayers."

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About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 07:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
FIFA World Cup FIFA World CUp 2026 Assim Madibo Suspension
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