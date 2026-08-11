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English NewsSportsMichael Schumacher’s Family Shares Emotional Update: ‘Life Is Making Us Three’

Michael Schumacher’s Family Shares Emotional Update: ‘Life Is Making Us Three’

Michael Schumacher’s family has shared a major personal update. Here’s what David Schumacher and Vivien revealed in their latest announcement.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 11 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Racing driver David Schumacher and Vivien announced pregnancy.
  • Couple shared news on social media with an image.
  • This follows their engagement in 2025 and 2026 marriage.
  • Ralf Schumacher will become a grandfather for the first time.

The Schumacher family is set to welcome a new member as racing driver David Schumacher and his wife, Vivien, are expecting their first child together.

David, 24, is the son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and nephew of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher. The couple announced the pregnancy through a joint social media post featuring baby shoes, a teddy bear and a reflection of them kissing against a lake and mountain backdrop.

“Love made us two. Life is making us three.” they wrote in the caption.

WATCH POST

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Vivien Schumacher (@vivienschumacher_official)

David Schumacher And Vivien Expect First Child

The announcement comes just months after another major milestone for the couple. David and Vivien got engaged in November 2025 following a beachside proposal before marrying on February 28, 2026, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Ralf Schumacher is now set to become a grandfather for the first time.

David has followed his family's racing tradition and is currently a Ford factory driver, competing in GT3 racing. He has also raced at the prestigious 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Vivien, a Hungarian racing driver, has competed in the W Series, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup and Euroformula Open Championship.

Michael Schumacher And His Family

Michael Schumacher has remained away from the public eye since his serious skiing accident in December 2013. His family has maintained strict privacy around his health and personal life, meaning reliable details about his current condition remain limited.

David and Vivien's pregnancy announcement therefore marks a rare and joyful public update from the wider Schumacher family, adding another generation to one of motorsport's most famous dynasties.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is expecting their first child in the Schumacher family?

Racing driver David Schumacher and his wife, Vivien, are expecting their first child together. They announced the news via a joint social media post.

When did David and Vivien Schumacher get married?

David and Vivien were married on February 28, 2026, in an intimate ceremony. This followed their engagement in November 2025.

What is David Schumacher's current racing involvement?

David is currently a Ford factory driver, competing in GT3 racing. He has also raced at the prestigious 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

What is Vivien Schumacher's racing background?

Vivien is a Hungarian racing driver who has competed in the W Series, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup, and Euroformula Open Championship.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 11 Aug 2026 12:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Formula 1 Michael Schumacher F1 News Schumacher Family David Schumacher Ralf Schumacher
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