Michael Schumacher’s Family Shares Emotional Update: ‘Life Is Making Us Three’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Racing driver David Schumacher and Vivien announced pregnancy.

Couple shared news on social media with an image.

This follows their engagement in 2025 and 2026 marriage.

Ralf Schumacher will become a grandfather for the first time.

The Schumacher family is set to welcome a new member as racing driver David Schumacher and his wife, Vivien, are expecting their first child together.

David, 24, is the son of former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher and nephew of seven-time F1 world champion Michael Schumacher. The couple announced the pregnancy through a joint social media post featuring baby shoes, a teddy bear and a reflection of them kissing against a lake and mountain backdrop.

“Love made us two. Life is making us three.” they wrote in the caption.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivien Schumacher (@vivienschumacher_official)

David Schumacher And Vivien Expect First Child

The announcement comes just months after another major milestone for the couple. David and Vivien got engaged in November 2025 following a beachside proposal before marrying on February 28, 2026, in an intimate ceremony surrounded by family and friends.

Ralf Schumacher is now set to become a grandfather for the first time.

David has followed his family's racing tradition and is currently a Ford factory driver, competing in GT3 racing. He has also raced at the prestigious 24 Hours of Nürburgring.

Vivien, a Hungarian racing driver, has competed in the W Series, Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup and Euroformula Open Championship.

Michael Schumacher And His Family

Michael Schumacher has remained away from the public eye since his serious skiing accident in December 2013. His family has maintained strict privacy around his health and personal life, meaning reliable details about his current condition remain limited.

David and Vivien's pregnancy announcement therefore marks a rare and joyful public update from the wider Schumacher family, adding another generation to one of motorsport's most famous dynasties.