WATCH: Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Depression And Struggles With Alcoholism

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yuzvendra Chahal details quitting alcohol, citing mental health impact.

Sobriety has reshaped his life, focusing on fitness and friends.

Chahal faced criticism for public smoking and mid-flight vaping incidents.

Yuzvendra Chahal Opens Up On Depression, Alcoholism: The Punjab Kings leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has publicly detailed a profound transformation in his personal lifestyle choices, celebrating his complete departure from alcohol consumption. The veteran bowler revealed that the crucial decision has allowed him to recalibrate his daily routine, dedicating substantial time to fitness tracking and meaningful recreational activities with his immediate social circle.

Mental Health Battles Revealed

The experienced cricketer expressed deep satisfaction with the profound changes he has noticed across his personal life since committing to total sobriety. He spoke openly about how extreme lifestyle choices had previously affected his psychological health.

“Wo hota hai na ek jab aap limit se bahar chale jate ho, to main udhar chale gaya tha to that time I was like in depression,” Chahal admitted on the Punjab Kings YouTube channel.

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🔴 YUZVENDRA CHAHAL ON QUITTING ALCOHOL🤯



🎙️ - “Removing alcohol from my life was the best decision. My life has totally changed now. I spend more time with family and friends, focus on myself, play golf and go-karting.”👏 pic.twitter.com/CXlDXPavKJ — Sam (@cricsam02) May 21, 2026

Lifestyle Realignment Publicly Confirmed

The prominent spinner emphasized that the choice to permanently step away from past negative habits has significantly enhanced his general physical well-being. He is now channelling his daily energies into positive outlets.

“Removing alcohol from my life was the best decision. My life has totally changed now. I spend more time with family and friends, focus on myself, play golf and go-karting,” Chahal stated during the same broadcast.

Persistent Off-Field Nicotine Scrutiny

The candid reflections regarding his psychological journey develop in the wake of intense social media controversies concerning his alternate personal habits during the current Indian Premier League tournament. The player has encountered heavy public criticism over multiple smoking incidents.

Netizens initially lambasted the bowler in April after a viral commuter video surfaced online showing him behind the wheel of his car. The footage appeared to capture the cricketer taking a puff of a cigarette before carelessly discarding it on the road.

Aviation Safety Violations Alleged

The scrutiny intensified further in early May when team-mate Arshdeep Singh uploaded a travel vlog that appeared to catch Chahal secretly utilizing an electronic cigarette mid-flight. The controversial clip spread rapidly across social media platforms before the original footage was hastily edited by franchise media handlers.

The mid-flight vaping incident prompted heavy criticism from aviation safety enthusiasts due to existing strict domestic regulations prohibiting all electronic smoking devices on commercial aircraft. The back-to-back tobacco controversies have created a stark public contrast against his recent health driven proclamations.