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Yuvraj Singh On Arjun Tendulkar: Arjun Tendulkar, currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in IPL 2026, continues to attract attention as discussions grow around his all-round abilities. The son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has also been training under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh and his father Yograj Singh, for a while, with both offering insights into his development. While Yograj recently emphasised Arjun’s potential with the bat, Yuvraj offered a more measured perspective on the youngster’s current skill set.

Yuvraj Singh Shares Honest Assessment

Speaking about Arjun’s progress, Yuvraj made it clear that the 26-year-old is still evolving, particularly in his batting. He pointed out that Arjun began his cricketing journey with stronger bowling skills and is still working towards becoming a more complete player.

"When Arjun started his cricket, he was a better bowler. He is still learning as a batter. If he continues to work on that, he will definitely improve. I feel that at one stage even he is going to say, 'I'm not sure if I am strong with my bowling or batting.' But I still feel he is a bowler that can bat. I was a batter who could bowl. If I keep working with him, his batting will definitely improve,"

Yuvraj’s comments underline a clear distinction, that Arjun is presently seen as a bowler who can contribute with the bat, rather than a fully-fledged all-rounder.

Mentorship Rooted In Legacy

For Yuvraj, coaching Arjun is more than just a professional responsibility, it carries emotional significance. Having learned extensively from Sachin during his own career, Yuvraj now finds himself passing on those lessons to the next generation.

"That's amazing because I've learned most of the things from his father-mental battles, physical battles, and technical battles. I am passing the same things to Arjun. He is learning from me, which is great. He is a nice kid; he is very sharp and picks up things very easily. I really wish that I could match his level of hard work. He loves the game. His father is probably the best player that I've seen. It is fascinating to see Arjun's commitment levels,"

Despite the scrutiny that comes with his surname, Arjun’s development remains a work in progress. Training under experienced figures like Yuvraj and Yograj provides him with a strong foundation to refine both aspects of his game.

Yuvraj Singh's Cricket Credentials

Yuvraj himself enjoyed a distinguished international career between 2000 and 2017, amassing 1,900 Test runs, 8,701 in ODIs, and 1,177 in T20Is.

A key contributor with both bat and ball, he also claimed 111 wickets in the 50-over format and played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, earning the Player of the Tournament award. He had also won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup with India, having hit six sixes in an over against England, and setting the record for the fastest fifty in the format at the time.

As IPL 2026 unfolds, Arjun Tendulkar’s performances will continue to be closely watched, particularly as he works to strike the right balance between his bowling strengths and batting ambitions.