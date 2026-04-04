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HomeSportsCricketYuvraj Singh Differs From Father Yograj On Arjun Tendulkar’s Skillset: ‘Still Learning As A Batter’

Yuvraj Singh Differs From Father Yograj On Arjun Tendulkar’s Skillset: ‘Still Learning As A Batter’

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh shares a candid take on Arjun Tendulkar’s abilities, calling him a “bowler that can bat” amid growing debate over his role.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
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Yuvraj Singh On Arjun Tendulkar: Arjun Tendulkar, currently part of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) squad in IPL 2026, continues to attract attention as discussions grow around his all-round abilities. The son of cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar has also been training under the guidance of Yuvraj Singh and his father Yograj Singh, for a while, with both offering insights into his development. While Yograj recently emphasised Arjun’s potential with the bat, Yuvraj offered a more measured perspective on the youngster’s current skill set.

Yuvraj Singh Shares Honest Assessment

Speaking about Arjun’s progress, Yuvraj made it clear that the 26-year-old is still evolving, particularly in his batting. He pointed out that Arjun began his cricketing journey with stronger bowling skills and is still working towards becoming a more complete player.

"When Arjun started his cricket, he was a better bowler. He is still learning as a batter. If he continues to work on that, he will definitely improve. I feel that at one stage even he is going to say, 'I'm not sure if I am strong with my bowling or batting.' But I still feel he is a bowler that can bat. I was a batter who could bowl. If I keep working with him, his batting will definitely improve,"

Yuvraj’s comments underline a clear distinction, that Arjun is presently seen as a bowler who can contribute with the bat, rather than a fully-fledged all-rounder.

Mentorship Rooted In Legacy

For Yuvraj, coaching Arjun is more than just a professional responsibility, it carries emotional significance. Having learned extensively from Sachin during his own career, Yuvraj now finds himself passing on those lessons to the next generation.

"That's amazing because I've learned most of the things from his father-mental battles, physical battles, and technical battles. I am passing the same things to Arjun. He is learning from me, which is great. He is a nice kid; he is very sharp and picks up things very easily. I really wish that I could match his level of hard work. He loves the game. His father is probably the best player that I've seen. It is fascinating to see Arjun's commitment levels,"

Despite the scrutiny that comes with his surname, Arjun’s development remains a work in progress. Training under experienced figures like Yuvraj and Yograj provides him with a strong foundation to refine both aspects of his game.

Yuvraj Singh's Cricket Credentials

Yuvraj himself enjoyed a distinguished international career between 2000 and 2017, amassing 1,900 Test runs, 8,701 in ODIs, and 1,177 in T20Is.

A key contributor with both bat and ball, he also claimed 111 wickets in the 50-over format and played a pivotal role in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph, earning the Player of the Tournament award. He had also won the inaugural ICC T20 World Cup with India, having hit six sixes in an over against England, and setting the record for the fastest fifty in the format at the time.

As IPL 2026 unfolds, Arjun Tendulkar’s performances will continue to be closely watched, particularly as he works to strike the right balance between his bowling strengths and batting ambitions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Yuvraj Singh's assessment of Arjun Tendulkar's current all-round abilities?

Yuvraj Singh believes Arjun Tendulkar is still developing, particularly as a batter. He sees Arjun primarily as a bowler who can contribute with the bat.

How does Yuvraj Singh view Arjun Tendulkar's cricketing journey?

Arjun Tendulkar began his cricket career with stronger bowling skills and is currently working on improving his batting. Yuvraj sees him as a bowler that can bat.

What is the significance of Yuvraj Singh mentoring Arjun Tendulkar?

For Yuvraj, coaching Arjun is emotional as he learned from Arjun's father, Sachin. He is now passing on similar lessons to Arjun.

What are Yuvraj Singh's cricket credentials?

Yuvraj had a distinguished international career, amassing runs in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He also took wickets and was Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 10:28 AM (IST)
Tags :
Yuvraj Singh Arjun Tendulkar Yograj Singh IPL LSG
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