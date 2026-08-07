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English NewsSportsCricketWTC Final Qualification: What A Win or Loss Against Sri Lanka Means For India

WTC Final Qualification: What A Win or Loss Against Sri Lanka Means For India

India have finished runners-up in the previous two WTC Finals, losing to New Zealand and Australia, making this campaign another important opportunity to reach the title clash.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:57 AM (IST)

India will begin a crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in Galle on August 15, with valuable World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points at stake. Currently, Shubman Gill's side sits fifth in the standings, having won four and lost four of its nine Tests, giving it a Points Percentage (PCT) of 48.15.

With the race for a place in WTC Final intensifying, a strong showing in Sri Lanka is essential to keep India's qualification hopes alive.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, occupy sixth place with a PCT of 41.67 and will also view the home series as a chance to strengthen their position.

India have finished runners-up in the previous two WTC Finals, losing to New Zealand and Australia, making this campaign another important opportunity to reach the title clash.

How Sri Lanka series could affect India's WTC chances

If India win the series 2-0: India's PCT will improve from 48.15 to 57.58. Despite the increase, they will remain fifth in the standings, with Bangladesh expected to stay fourth on 58.33 PCT.

If the series ends 1-1: India's PCT will move marginally to 48.48. They would continue to occupy fifth place, while Sri Lanka's PCT would rise to 44.44, which would still be insufficient to overtake India.

If India lose 2-0: This would be the worst-case outcome. India's PCT would fall to 39.39, while Sri Lanka's would surge to 61.11, lifting them to fourth in the table. Although India would remain in contention mathematically, such a defeat would significantly dent their qualification hopes, especially with challenging series against New Zealand and Australia still to come.

If India lose the series 1-0: Sri Lanka would climb above India with a PCT of 50.00, pushing the visitors further down the standings.

If India win the series 1-0: India would retain fifth place, but their PCT would improve to 51.52, providing a valuable boost ahead of the remaining fixtures in the WTC cycle.

Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
WTC Final India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL WTC Final Qualification
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