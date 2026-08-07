Overweight At 97kg, India Star Yet Selected For England Tour

A former member of the Indian senior selection committee has highlighted historical communication gaps within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), revealing how an unfit player weighing 97 kilograms was selected for an crucial tour of England.

According to a Times of India report, coordination between the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE) medical staff and the Indian team's medical unit has reportedly been less than ideal, with both groups facing challenges in working together while evaluating players' fitness and readiness for selection.

Following a revamp of the support staff, Adrian Le Roux replaced Soham Desai as India's strength and conditioning coach last year, prompting the BCCI to adopt the Bronco Test as its primary fitness assessment in place of the Yo-Yo Test. While the Bronco Test had already been introduced, there was previously no fixed qualifying standard.

That has now changed, with BCCI medical team establishing a benchmark of 5 minutes 15 seconds to 5 minutes 20 seconds. Players will now be expected to complete the prescribed Bronco Test drills within this time range to be deemed fit for national team selection.

"The Indian players are not used to the Bronco Test. Over the last year, the CoE had set different baseline parameters for players. It has now emerged that certain senior players were given much more comfortable targets to meet in order to clear fitness tests. The CoE staff had also cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy to ensure it was delivering players according to the team management's needs," a BCCI source told TOI.

The report further claimed that several regular members of the Indian squad were not adequately briefed about the revised fitness protocols before they were implemented. It highlighted Mohammed Siraj's case, stating that the pacer was reportedly taken by surprise when he was asked to undergo the new fitness assessments at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) ahead of the Sri Lanka tour.

Fast bowler Harshit Rana was also cited in the report. After suffering cramps during the third T20I against England while returning from a knee injury, he underwent further evaluation and was reportedly found to be overweight, adding to the concerns over his fitness levels.

"The Indian team management flagged that he was overweight by four kg. The CoE should have been much more vigilant. He has now been told by the CoE staff that his weight cannot exceed 96 kg. He is now 94 kg and is expected to be cleared next week. But he was 97 kg when he was cleared for selection for the Indian team for the UK tour," the source told TOI.

Modern selection protocols now mandate:

Centralized Medical Tracking: Real-time updates via the National Cricket Academy (NCA) / Centre of Excellence.

Mandatory Benchmarks: Mandatory completion of standardized fitness tests (Yo-Yo test, 2km run timings) prior to squad announcement.

Transparent Reporting: Direct line of communication between the national chief selector, head coach, and head strength & conditioning trainer.

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