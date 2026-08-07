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English NewsSportsCricketIndia Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Telecast: How & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match Live

India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Telecast: How & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match Live

India faces Sri Lanka XI in a 3-day warm-up match at Colombo. Catch all the live action on Sony Sports Network and stream live via SonyLIV.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Match provides essential preparation for the upcoming Test series.

India Vs Sri Lanka: As Team India prepares for an intense two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the visitors are set to kick off their tour with a vital three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI side. The fixture is scheduled to take place at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, providing the Indian batters with a ideal platform to adapt to local conditions before the first official Test match begins at Galle on August 15.

Fine-Tuning Skills Against Quality Spin Challenge

The primary focal point of this practice match is India's strategy against spin bowling. Indian batters faced notable struggles against high-quality spin during recent home series against New Zealand and South Africa. Sri Lanka is renowned for producing tricky, spin-friendly pitches alongside a capable lineup of local slow bowlers who excel in home conditions.

Key players including skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal began individual preparation against spin at home facilities prior to traveling to Colombo. However, simulated net sessions cannot fully replicate real match scenarios on Sri Lankan soil, making this warm-up match an essential dress rehearsal for the top order.

ALSO READ: Overweight At 97kg, India Star Yet Selected For England Tour

Match Schedule, Venue, And Timings

Date: Friday, August 7

Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo

Match Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Cricket fans looking to catch the live action from Colombo can tune in across television and digital platforms:

TV Telecast: The warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channel suite.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live online via the SonyLIV application and official website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is India focusing on spin bowling during the warm-up?

Indian batters struggled against spin in recent series. Sri Lanka is known for spin-friendly pitches and skilled local slow bowlers, making this preparation crucial.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 09:47 AM (IST)
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Sony LIV India VS Sri Lanka Warm UP Match IND VS S
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