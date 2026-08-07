India Vs Sri Lanka XI Live Telecast: How & Where To Watch Warm-Up Match Live

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Match provides essential preparation for the upcoming Test series.

India Vs Sri Lanka: As Team India prepares for an intense two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, the visitors are set to kick off their tour with a vital three-day warm-up match against a local Sri Lanka XI side. The fixture is scheduled to take place at the Nondescripts Cricket Club in Colombo, providing the Indian batters with a ideal platform to adapt to local conditions before the first official Test match begins at Galle on August 15.

Fine-Tuning Skills Against Quality Spin Challenge

The primary focal point of this practice match is India's strategy against spin bowling. Indian batters faced notable struggles against high-quality spin during recent home series against New Zealand and South Africa. Sri Lanka is renowned for producing tricky, spin-friendly pitches alongside a capable lineup of local slow bowlers who excel in home conditions.

Key players including skipper Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Yashasvi Jaiswal began individual preparation against spin at home facilities prior to traveling to Colombo. However, simulated net sessions cannot fully replicate real match scenarios on Sri Lankan soil, making this warm-up match an essential dress rehearsal for the top order.

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Match Schedule, Venue, And Timings

Date: Friday, August 7

Venue: Nondescripts Cricket Club, Colombo

Match Timing: 10:00 AM IST

Live Telecast And Streaming Details

Cricket fans looking to catch the live action from Colombo can tune in across television and digital platforms:

TV Telecast: The warm-up match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network channel suite.

Live Streaming: Fans can stream the match live online via the SonyLIV application and official website.