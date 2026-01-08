WPL 2026 Prize Money: How Much Winner And Runner-Up Will Take Home

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to kick off on Friday, January 9, with the opening match featuring Mumbai Indians Women against Royal Challengers Bangalore Women.

Mumbai Indians enter the season as two-time champions, having won the titles in 2023 and 2025, while RCB lifted the trophy in 2024. Three-time finalists Delhi Capitals will once again look to end their title drought, while Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz will aim to secure their maiden WPL crown.

Ahead of the fourth edition of the tournament, details regarding the prize money and individual awards have come into focus.

Here's a breakdown of what teams and players stand to earn this season.

Prize money for winner, runner-up

The champions of WPL 2026 will take home ₹6 crore, while the runner-up will receive ₹3 crore.

This prize structure has remained unchanged since the league's inception. Mumbai Indians have already claimed the top prize twice, while RCB earned the same amount for their title win last season.

Individual awards and bonuses

Several individual honors will also carry attractive cash rewards. The top run-scorer, highest wicket-taker, and Player of the Tournament will each be awarded ₹5 lakh. In addition, the players with the most sixes and the best strike rate in the competition will also receive ₹5 lakh each.

Match awards

The Player of the Match in the WPL final will be awarded ₹2.5 lakh, while Players of the Match in all other fixtures will receive ₹1 lakh per game.

Broadcast and venues

All matches of Women's Premier League 2026 will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the Jio Hotstar app.

The tournament will be played across two venues, with the first 11 matches in Mumbai and the remaining 11 matches in Baroda.

