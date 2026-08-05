WATCH: Babar Azam Left Stunned After Run Out Denies Him Century

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Babar Azam run out for 88, missing long-awaited Test century.

Pakistan scored 387, trailing West Indies' first innings total.

Sajid Khan's four wickets left West Indies struggling.

West Indies holds 60-run lead entering final day.

Babar Azam came within touching distance of a long-awaited Test century before an unfortunate run-out brought his innings to a painful end on Day 3 of the second Test against West Indies in Trinidad. The Pakistan captain was dismissed for 88 after a mix-up with Abdullah Shafique, leaving him visibly devastated as his wait for a Test hundred continued.

Babar Azam Falls Short After Costly Mix-Up

Babar was looking set for his first Test century since December 2022 against New Zealand in Karachi. Batting confidently under pressure, he attempted a quick single after pushing the ball into the off side.

Abdullah Shafique initially responded to the call before sending Babar back. That hesitation proved costly as Brandon King collected the ball and fired in a direct hit at the striker's end.

Babar turned and sprinted back before diving for the crease, but the throw beat him comfortably. He remained on his knees for several seconds, struggling to accept the manner of his dismissal.

The video of Babar's reaction has since spread widely across social media.

WATCH VIDEO

Excellent direct throw and Babar Azam run out before getting 💯 pic.twitter.com/sXmWujItz6 — Faisal (@Sunny29548707) August 4, 2026

Pakistan Post 387 Despite Babar's Dismissal

Pakistan eventually finished their first innings on 387, with Abdullah Shafique leading the scoring after remaining unbeaten on 160.

Sajid Khan was the only other batter to make a notable contribution, scoring 30 from 72 deliveries.

The visitors failed to build substantial partnerships after Babar's run-out, allowing West Indies to regain control during the latter stages of the innings.

Sajid Khan Keeps Pakistan In The Contest

Pakistan responded strongly with the ball after being bowled out.

Sajid Khan claimed 4 wickets as West Indies slipped to 103/6 at stumps on Day 3.

The hosts had scored 344 in their first innings and held a 60-run lead heading into Day 4.

West Indies began the match with momentum after winning the opening Test by 90 runs. Pakistan will now hope to dismiss the remaining batters quickly and keep the target manageable to level the two-match series.