First Mustafizur, Now This: Indian Brand Dumps Multiple Bangladeshi Cricketers

In a move reflecting the deepening rift in Indo-Bangla cricketing ties, premier Indian sports equipment manufacturer Sanspareils Greenlands (SG) has reportedly decided to terminate its sponsorship agreements with several high-profile Bangladeshi cricketers.

This development, confirmed in early January 2026, marks the first major instance of a private Indian commercial entity withdrawing support following recent geopolitical and sporting tensions.

Breakdown of Sponsorships

SG, a brand synonymous with quality cricket gear and primary provider of Test match balls in India, has traditionally sponsored several top-tier Bangladeshi athletes.

Among those most affected is Litton Das, the stylish top-order batter who was recently named Bangladesh’s captain for 2026 T20 World Cup. Reports suggest that other key figures, including Soumya Sarkar, have also seen their kit and equipment contracts expire without renewal.

The termination of these contracts means these players can no longer use SG-branded bats, gloves, or protective gear in international fixtures, nor will they receive the significant financial retainers associated with these endorsements.

Context: The "Mustafizur Row" and IPL Ban

The decision by SG is widely seen as a corporate "counter-reaction" to a series of escalations between BCCI and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB):

Mustafizur Rahman's Exit: The friction began when BCCI reportedly advised Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Mustafizur Rahman from his ₹9.20 crore contract, citing security and diplomatic concerns.

IPL Broadcast Ban: In retaliation, Bangladeshi government recently suspended the broadcast of IPL 2026 within the country, a move that distressed Indian broadcasters and sponsors alike.

World Cup Venue Dispute: BCB’s request to move their T20 World Cup matches out of India to Sri Lanka was flatly rejected by the ICC, further straining the relationship.

Impact on Players

For Bangladeshi cricketers, loss of SG sponsorship is more than just a financial blow; it is a logistical hurdle.

SG equipment is specifically designed for subcontinental conditions, and many Bangladeshi players have used their "English Willow" bats throughout their professional careers.

Industry experts suggest that other Indian brands like SS (Sareen Sports) and DSC may follow suit, potentially leaving Bangladeshi cricketers to seek sponsorships from smaller local brands or international manufacturers like Gray-Nicolls, which often come with higher import costs and different equipment specifications.