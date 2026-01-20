Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WPL 2026 After RCB Vs GG: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap

WPL 2026 After RCB Vs GG: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap

RCB defeated Gujarat Giants to move to 10 points and qualify for the WPL 2026 playoffs. Check the updated points table and current Purple, as well as Orange Cap holders.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 12:04 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, January 19, 2026, to reach 10 points in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The franchise lifted its maiden trophy in 2024, and is now making a strong case for a potential second triumph. 

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB found themselves in a rough spot after 1.6 overs at 9-2. The captain herself departed after scoring 26 runs, rendering the score 69-3 after 9.3 overs.

However, Gautami Naik came to her team's rescue, blasting a 55-ball 73, featuring 7 fours and a solitary six to help them reach a competitive total of 178 runs, which GG failed to chase down.

They lost 8 wickets in the process, getting to 117 runs in 20 overs, losting the match by 61 runs. Let's look at how this result has affected the WPL 2026 Points Table, as well as the Orange and Purple Cap rankings.

Updated WPL 2026 Points Table

1) RCB - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 5, Losses: 0, Points: 10, NRR: +1.882

2) MI - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: +0.151

3) UPW - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: -0.483

4) GG - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: -0.864

5) DC - Matches Played: 4, Wins: 1, Losses: 3, Points: 2, NRR: -0.856

With yesterday's win, RCB have qualified for the WPL 2026 Playoffs. 

For those wondering, the team at the top of the table at the end of a season directly go to the Final, whereas the second and third-placed teams battle it out in a Playoff for the second berth.

As already mentioned, RCB look to be gunning for their second WPL title, with Mumbai Indians (MI) as another strong side. 

Delhi Capitals (DC), however, are experiencing their worst-ever season by far at the moment. They have reached the final in every single season (losing on all occasions), but now have their work cut-out for them if they wish to fight for the title again.

WPL 2026 Purple & Orange Cap Holders

After the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match, UP Warriorz's (UPW) Phoebe Litchfield still remains the player with most runs in the tournament, holding the Orange Cap.

The Purple Cap (given to the highest wicket-taker), on the other hand, has been given to RCB's Nadine de Klerk. She picked 2 wickets against GG to reach a tally of 10 wickets in this year's WPL.

Also Check: Smriti Mandhana Hails Gautami Naik's Gritty Knock As RCB Clinch WPL 2026 Playoff Berth

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Giants?

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) by 61 runs on January 19, 2026.

What is RCB's current standing in the WPL 2026 Points Table?

RCB is at the top of the WPL 2026 Points Table with 10 points from 5 matches played, and have qualified for the playoffs.

How did RCB perform in their previous WPL seasons?

RCB lifted their maiden WPL trophy in 2024 and have reached the finals in every season, losing on all occasions except 2024.

What is the qualification criteria for the WPL 2026 Finals?

The team at the top of the table at the end of the season goes directly to the Final. The second and third-placed teams play a playoff for the other final spot.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 20 Jan 2026 12:01 PM (IST)
Tags :
Women's Premier League WPL RCB Vs GG WPL 2026
