WPL 2026 After RCB Vs GG: Updated Points Table, Orange & Purple Cap

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeated Gujarat Giants (GG) on Monday, January 19, 2026, to reach 10 points in the Women's Premier League (WPL).

The franchise lifted its maiden trophy in 2024, and is now making a strong case for a potential second triumph.

Led by Smriti Mandhana, RCB found themselves in a rough spot after 1.6 overs at 9-2. The captain herself departed after scoring 26 runs, rendering the score 69-3 after 9.3 overs.

However, Gautami Naik came to her team's rescue, blasting a 55-ball 73, featuring 7 fours and a solitary six to help them reach a competitive total of 178 runs, which GG failed to chase down.

They lost 8 wickets in the process, getting to 117 runs in 20 overs, losting the match by 61 runs. Let's look at how this result has affected the WPL 2026 Points Table, as well as the Orange and Purple Cap rankings.

Updated WPL 2026 Points Table

1) RCB - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 5, Losses: 0, Points: 10, NRR: +1.882

2) MI - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: +0.151

3) UPW - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: -0.483

4) GG - Matches Played: 5, Wins: 2, Losses: 3, Points: 4, NRR: -0.864

5) DC - Matches Played: 4, Wins: 1, Losses: 3, Points: 2, NRR: -0.856

With yesterday's win, RCB have qualified for the WPL 2026 Playoffs.

For those wondering, the team at the top of the table at the end of a season directly go to the Final, whereas the second and third-placed teams battle it out in a Playoff for the second berth.

As already mentioned, RCB look to be gunning for their second WPL title, with Mumbai Indians (MI) as another strong side.

Delhi Capitals (DC), however, are experiencing their worst-ever season by far at the moment. They have reached the final in every single season (losing on all occasions), but now have their work cut-out for them if they wish to fight for the title again.

WPL 2026 Purple & Orange Cap Holders

After the RCB vs GG WPL 2026 match, UP Warriorz's (UPW) Phoebe Litchfield still remains the player with most runs in the tournament, holding the Orange Cap.

The Purple Cap (given to the highest wicket-taker), on the other hand, has been given to RCB's Nadine de Klerk. She picked 2 wickets against GG to reach a tally of 10 wickets in this year's WPL.

