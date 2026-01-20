Smriti Mandhana Hails Gautami Naik's Gritty Knock As RCB Clinch WPL 2026 Playoff Berth

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Smriti Mandhana reserved special praise for Gautami Naik's latest Women Premier League (WPL) performance.

The batter helped RCB recover from an early wobble against Gujarat Giants in Match 12 of the Women’s Premier League 2026 on Monday, January 19, 2026.

Here's what Smriti Mandhana had to say about her:

"Very happy. From where we started in our batting innings, and then to get 180+ was excellent. Very, very happy for Gautami. Coming from Domestic cricket, doing well there, but performing at such a big stage and coming in to bat at 10/2, and the way she batted was outstanding. I am really proud of her. Richa, Radha & Nadine finished off the innings really well. The bowling plans were spot on, too."

Batting first, RCB found themselves in trouble early, but Gautami Naik’s mature innings proved decisive in turning the momentum and setting up a competitive total on a challenging surface.

Early Setback Left RCB Reeling

RCB’s innings began on a shaky note once again. Renuka Singh Thakur struck with the new ball, removing Grace Harris for just 1 in the opening over.

The pressure intensified when Kashvee Gautam followed up by dismissing Georgia Voll in the next over, leaving RCB struggling at 10/2.

With the top order back in the pavilion, Mandhana walked in alongside Naik, and the duo shifted focus towards stabilising the innings.

Their immediate priority was damage control, and they guided RCB to 37/2 by the end of the Power-play.

Mandhana and Naik stitched together a vital 60-run stand off 45 balls for the third wicket, combining caution with timely aggression. The partnership laid the foundation for RCB’s recovery and allowed the middle order to build with greater freedom.

Naik Anchors, Finishers Capitalise

Gautami Naik emerged as the backbone of RCB’s innings, later forming a productive partnership with Richa Ghosh.

She brought up her maiden WPL fifty off 42 balls, while Richa chipped in with a brisk 27 from 20 deliveries. Their stand ended in the final over when Sophie Devine dismissed Richa at long-off.

Naik’s knock of 73 off 55 balls eventually came to an end in the 18th over when she was bowled by Gardner.

By then, RCB were well placed for a late flourish. Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil ensured RCB finished strongly, adding crucial runs at the death to push the total to 178/6, including 17 runs from the final over.

The Gujarat Giants were were only able to muster 117 runs during the chase, losing the tie by 61 runs.