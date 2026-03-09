Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
WATCH - Shoaib Akhtar's Unique Take On India Winning T20 WC: 'India Is Like That Rich Kid...'

WATCH - Shoaib Akhtar's Unique Take On India Winning T20 WC: 'India Is Like That Rich Kid...'

Shoaib Akhtar compares India to a rich kid after Men in Blue defend T20 World Cup 2026, winning their third title with a 96-run final triumph.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
Shoaib Akhtar On India Winning T20 World Cup: India lifted its third ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. The emphatic victory sparked widespread celebrations in the country, and also some unique reaction across the border in Pakistan, whose team was eliminated from the Super 8s round of the tournament. Shoaib Akhtar, a fast-bowling legend from the nation, also expressed his thoughts on the Men in Blue's triumph, albeit with a unique metaphor of his own. 

What Shoaib Akhtar Said About India Winning T20 WC

Appearing on a Pakistani show on the platform, Tapmad, Shoaib Akhtar said this about India:

"India ne koshish ki jaise ameer bachcha nahi hota ek mahalle mein, aur saare ghareeb bachchon ko bula leta hai aao cricket khelein, jeetna sirf maine hai India bhi yahi kar raha hai, ("India is like that rich kid who invites everyone over and says, 'Come, let's play cricket, but the winner will be me')"

The Men in Blue have been enjoying a dominant run in ICC tournaments since 2023, having lost just 2 games in three tournaments. These two games were the ICC ODI World Cup Final and their recent Super 8s fixture against South Africa.

Besides that, they won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten, and have now gone on to defend their former title, at home, by 96 runs in the final.

How Was Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan had a rather poor outing at the tournament, scraping a win against Netherlands and then losing badly to India. They did manage to defeat USA and Namibia to qualify to the Super 8s, though.

However, in that round, their first match against New Zealand was washed out. They then lost to England, and later crashed out of the T20 World Cup after not being able to beat Sri Lanka by the required margin.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did India win the T20 World Cup?

India defeated New Zealand by 96 runs in the final to lift their third ICC T20 World Cup title.

What was Shoaib Akhtar's reaction to India's win?

Shoaib Akhtar used a metaphor comparing India to a rich kid who invites poor kids to play cricket but ensures they win.

How did Pakistan perform in the T20 World Cup?

Pakistan had a poor outing, qualifying for the Super 8s but crashing out after losses and a washed-out match.

What is India's recent ICC tournament record?

India has been dominant since 2023, winning the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten, with only two losses in three tournaments.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 09 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup IND Vs NZ Shoaib Akhtar T20 World Cup Final
