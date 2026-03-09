WATCH - Shoaib Akhtar's Unique Take On India Winning T20 WC: 'India Is Like That Rich Kid...'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Shoaib Akhtar On India Winning T20 World Cup: India lifted its third ICC T20 World Cup on Sunday, March 8, defeating New Zealand by 96 runs in the final. The emphatic victory sparked widespread celebrations in the country, and also some unique reaction across the border in Pakistan, whose team was eliminated from the Super 8s round of the tournament. Shoaib Akhtar, a fast-bowling legend from the nation, also expressed his thoughts on the Men in Blue's triumph, albeit with a unique metaphor of his own.

What Shoaib Akhtar Said About India Winning T20 WC

Appearing on a Pakistani show on the platform, Tapmad, Shoaib Akhtar said this about India:

"India ne koshish ki jaise ameer bachcha nahi hota ek mahalle mein, aur saare ghareeb bachchon ko bula leta hai aao cricket khelein, jeetna sirf maine hai India bhi yahi kar raha hai, ("India is like that rich kid who invites everyone over and says, 'Come, let's play cricket, but the winner will be me')"

The Men in Blue have been enjoying a dominant run in ICC tournaments since 2023, having lost just 2 games in three tournaments. These two games were the ICC ODI World Cup Final and their recent Super 8s fixture against South Africa.

Besides that, they won the 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy unbeaten, and have now gone on to defend their former title, at home, by 96 runs in the final.

How Was Pakistan At T20 World Cup 2026?

Pakistan had a rather poor outing at the tournament, scraping a win against Netherlands and then losing badly to India. They did manage to defeat USA and Namibia to qualify to the Super 8s, though.

However, in that round, their first match against New Zealand was washed out. They then lost to England, and later crashed out of the T20 World Cup after not being able to beat Sri Lanka by the required margin.