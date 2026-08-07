Women's T20 Asia Cup Schedule Announced: IND vs PAK Date Revealed

The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the official schedule for the upcoming Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026, held in Dubai from August 28 to September 13. The highlight of the group stage features seven-time champions India squaring off against Pakistan on September 5.

All matches throughout the tournament will be played under lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Tournament Groups & Format

The eight participating teams have been drawn into two groups of four:

Group A: India, Pakistan, Thailand, Hong Kong (China)

Group B: Sri Lanka (Defending Champions), Bangladesh, UAE (Hosts), Indonesia.

The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-finals on September 10 and 11, leading up to the final on September 13.

Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026 - Complete Schedule

(All matches start at 8:00 PM IST / 6:30 PM Local Time)

August 28: Thailand vs Hong Kong (Group A)

August 29: Sri Lanka vs UAE (Group B)

August 30: India vs Thailand (Group A)

August 31: Bangladesh vs Indonesia (Group B)

September 1: Pakistan vs Thailand (Group A)

September 2: Sri Lanka vs Indonesia (Group B)

September 3: India vs Hong Kong (Group A)

September 4: UAE vs Indonesia (Group B)

September 5: India vs Pakistan (Group A)

September 6: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Group B)

September 7: Pakistan vs Hong Kong (Group A)

September 8: Bangladesh vs UAE (Group B)

September 10: Semi-Final 1 (Knockout)

September 11: Semi-Final 2 (Knockout)

September 13: Final (Summit Clash)

Broadcast & Streaming Details

Cricket fans in India can watch the entire tournament live on the Sony Sports Network on TV, with digital streaming available via the SonyLIV app and website.

India’s Win/Loss Record in Women’s T20 Asia Cup

India holds a dominant record in the Women's T20 Asia Cup, having won 3 titles (2012, 2016, 2022) across five editions.

In total T20 Asia Cup matches, India has played 28 matches:

Wins: 23

Losses: 5

Win Percentage: ~82%

India's only tournament losses have come against Bangladesh (2018 final and group stage), Pakistan (2012 & 2022 group stages), and Sri Lanka (2024 final). Combined with their earlier four ODI Asia Cup titles, India remains the most successful nation in continental history.