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English NewsSportsCricketShubman Gill Suffers Injury; BCCI Issues Concerning Update

Shubman Gill Suffers Injury; BCCI Issues Concerning Update

The Board of Control for Cricket in India issued an official medical update confirming Shubman Gill's status.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 10:43 AM (IST)

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill has handed the team management a major injury scare after suffering an impact injury to his right ring finger during a practice session in Colombo ahead of the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

As a precautionary measure, the 26-year-old skipper was held back from taking the field on Day 1 of India's three-day warm-up fixture against a Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) XI. Vice-captain KL Rahul stepped in to lead the team and handle toss duties in Gill's absence.

Official Statement from BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India issued an official medical update confirming the skipper's status:

"Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence."

Growing Fitness Concerns for Team India

The blow to Shubman Gill adds to a growing list of injury setbacks for India as they prepare for a crucial ICC World Test Championship (WTC) series:

Pace Attack Depleted: Key paceman Jasprit Bumrah has already been ruled out of the entire tour due to a knee injury.

Multiple Absentees: All-rounder Washington Sundar (hamstring), Harshit Rana (hamstring), and Nitish Kumar Reddy (quad) are all sidelined due to ongoing fitness issues.

India currently sit fifth in the WTC standings, making every session vital as they aim to secure crucial points in Galle (1st Test starting August 15) and Colombo (2nd Test starting August 23).

Medical staff will continue to evaluate Gill's recovery over the next 48 hours to determine if he can participate in the remainder of the practice match or if his condition requires further rest ahead of the series opener.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 10:43 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL
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