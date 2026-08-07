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English NewsSportsCricketWasim Jaffer Questions Ajit Agarkar's Decisions, Names 4 Ignored Players

Wasim Jaffer Questions Ajit Agarkar's Decisions, Names 4 Ignored Players

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer questioned chief selector Ajit Agarkar's policies, raising concerns over the non-selection of key domestic performers like Sarfaraz Khan and Auqib Nabi.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 07 Aug 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaffer criticized Nabi's late selection as a replacement for Bumrah.

Wasim Jaffer, former Indian cricketer, has raised serious questions regarding Team India's selection process and the decisions made under Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar.

Agarkar assumed the role of chief selector in 2023, and during his tenure, India achieved notable silverwares, including winning two T20 World Cups, securing a Champions Trophy, and finishing as runners-up in 2023 ODI World Cup.

However, despite these white-ball successes, Team India's performance in Test cricket has remained a major concern. Wasim Jaffer acknowledged that the trophies won over the past three years speak for the overall success of Agarkar's tenure, but he emphasized that the continuous exclusion and treatment of several deserving players remain a highly debatable issue.

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Wasim Jaffer Questions Selection Process

Speaking during a discussion on a YouTube video, Wasim Jaffer voiced his frustration over how selection decisions have been handled recently. He highlighted that while results in major ICC tournaments look strong, the internal handling of players raises several unanswered questions.

Directly addressing the selection controversy, Wasim Jaffer stated:

"The way some players have been treated and how certain players have been selected can become a subject of debate. There is no doubt about this. Names like Mohammed Shami, Sarfaraz Khan, and Abhimanyu Easwaran keep coming up repeatedly."

Jaffer specifically brought up the plight of Abhimanyu Easwaran, who earned his maiden call-up to the Indian team back in 2021. Despite consistently performing in domestic cricket and remaining in the setup for five years, Easwaran is yet to make his international debut for India.

Case Of Auqib Nabi And Domestic Performers

Wasim Jaffer also expressed strong disappointment over the treatment of fast bowler Auqib Nabi. Nabi delivered stellar performances across the last two Ranji Trophy seasons, creating history in the 2025–26 season by taking 60 wickets. Despite such outstanding domestic numbers, Nabi was not given a direct selection into the main squad. Instead, he was only called up as a late replacement after star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out due to injury.

Critiquing this approach, Wasim Jaffer stated:

"Auqib Nabi was not selected in the team initially; even when he was picked, it was as a replacement. All these things leave a negative impact on Ajit Agarkar's tenure. Why are players not being selected, and why is clarity not being provided to the players?"

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Credit To Jasprit Bumrah And Injury Concerns

In his assessment, Wasim Jaffer gave immense credit to Jasprit Bumrah for India's success since 2023. Jaffer pointed out that although Bumrah has struggled with recurrent injuries, his presence on the field drastically alters the dynamic of any match. Whenever Bumrah features in the playing XI, the opposition team automatically comes under heavy pressure.

Bumrah missed the 2025 Champions Trophy due to injury and suffered another setback during a recent ODI series against England. Due to persistent knee pain and strain, Bumrah was ruled out of the Test series against Sri Lanka, which ultimately opened the door for Auqib Nabi to join the squad as his replacement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Wasim Jaffer's concern about the treatment of Auqib Nabi?

Despite taking 60 wickets in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy, Nabi was not directly selected. Jaffer noted he was only called up as a replacement, creating a negative impact and lack of clarity.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 07 Aug 2026 11:29 AM (IST)
Tags :
Ajit Agarkar Wasim Jaffer BCCI Team India
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