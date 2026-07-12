Will Rahul Dravid Coach England? Former India Player Emerges As Surprise Candidate: Report

London: Indian great Rahul Dravid has emerged as one of the contenders to succeed Brendon McCullum as England's Test coach after the New Zealander was removed following the team's disappointing run in the longest format.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, Dravid features among a list of potential candidates including former England coach Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson.

McCullum's four-year tenure as Test coach ended after England's 1-2 home series defeat to New Zealand, with the England and Wales Cricket Board deciding that "the time is right to make a change" ahead of next year's Ashes.

He will remain in charge of the ODI and T20I sides.

The 53-year-old Dravid, who guided India to the 2024 T20 World Cup title and the 2023 World Test Championship final, is seen as an attractive candidate because of his "meticulous" approach and deep understanding of the game.

However, the newspaper did point out that Dravid has "no desire" to coach full-time.

"Dravid has no desire to coach full-time, but the England Test job would allow him extended periods at home and the chance to help keep alive his favourite format of the game. England, at the very least, should gauge his interest," according to the report.

Among the leading candidates is Zimbabwe great Andy Flower, England's most successful coach in the modern era, having led the side to three Ashes series victories and the No. 1 Test ranking.

Flower has also enjoyed considerable success in franchise cricket, including consecutive IPL titles with Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Dawson, currently head coach of Glamorgan, is also viewed as a serious option after impressing with his tactical acumen and coaching credentials at both county and international levels.

Other names mentioned in the report include Sri Lanka legend Kumar Sangakkara, England Lions coach Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)