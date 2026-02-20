Why Is There Delay In IPL 2026 Full Schedule Announcement?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The cricket world is currently buzzing with the action of the T20 World Cup 2026, but in the background, a restless question is echoing across social media: Where is the IPL 2026 schedule? With the tournament set to kick off on March 26, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has hit an unusual "red signal," delaying the full fixture list that usually arrives weeks in advance.

The "Election Factor"

The primary reason for the hold-up is the upcoming Assembly Elections in three key cricketing states: West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, and Assam. During polling and counting periods, state police forces are fully deployed for election duties, making it nearly impossible to provide the massive security cover required for IPL matches in Chennai, Kolkata, and Guwahati.

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla recently confirmed that the board is awaiting the official election dates from the government before locking in the final venues. To avoid a complete blackout, officials have hinted that the schedule might be released in two phases, a strategy used previously during general elections, to ensure the tournament starts on time while maintaining flexibility for later matches.

The "Jaipur & Bengaluru" Venue Crisis

Beyond politics, the BCCI is also battling "venue fatigue" and safety audits.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is currently under a cloud after a safety audit by TATA Projects flagged severe structural and fire safety deficiencies. The Rajasthan Royals are reportedly hesitant to play there, exploring Pune’s MCA Stadium as a temporary home while administrative issues within the Rajasthan Cricket Association persist.

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) finally received a conditional "green light" from the Karnataka government this week. However, following the tragic stampede during their 2025 title celebrations, the venue must adhere to strict new crowd-management protocols before it can host the March 26 season opener.

A Rare Calendar Clash

Adding to the complexity is a rare head-on collision with the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026. Both leagues are scheduled to commence on March 26, as the typical February window was occupied by the ongoing T20 World Cup. This overlap has added logistical pressure on international player availability and broadcasting slots, forcing the BCCI to be even more surgical with its timing.



