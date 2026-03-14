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HomeSportsCricketMost Sixes In A Single ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Star Tops All-Time List

Most Sixes In A Single ICC T20 World Cup: Indian Star Tops All-Time List

Players who dominate the six-hitting charts have often become key figures in T20 World Cup history. Check out who all have hit the most sixes in a single edition of this tournament.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 14 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

T20 World Cup Most Sixes Record: Power-hitting has become one of the defining features of modern T20 cricket. In a format where teams only have 20 overs to build a competitive total, the ability to clear the boundary consistently can completely change the momentum of a match. A single six not only adds six valuable runs but also puts immediate pressure on the bowler and forces captains to rethink their field placements and bowling strategies. In tournaments like the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, six-hitting becomes even more crucial. Matches are often played on the biggest stage against the best teams in the world, and small moments can decide outcomes.

This ability to score rapidly often proves decisive in knockout matches where every run matters. With that said, let's take a look at the top 5 players with most sixes in a single T20 World Cup.

Most Sixes In A T20 World Cup: Top 5 Players

5) Sahibzada Farhan - 18 Sixes

Sahibzada Farhan was Pakistan's lone performing batsman in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. He struck two centuries, and even broke Virat Kohli's record for hitting the most runs in a single edition of the tournament. 

4) Ishan Kishan - 18 Sixes

Ishan Kishan's solid domestic performance ended his hiatus with the Indian national team, and he siezed that opportunity with both hands. With big hits and big runs, he provided India with lots of runs up-top, especially when Abhishek Sharma was failing. 

He even hit a quick-fire half century in the T20 World Cup final, adding to his six-hitting record with the inning, and helped India post a formidable total.

3) Shimron Hetmyer - 19 Sixes

Shimron Hetmyer is a West Indies veteran, known for pinch-hitting in the middle or lower order of a batting lineup. He, along with several of his teammates had a remarkable outing in T20 World Cup 2026, which saw the West Indies reach late stages of the tournament.

2) Finn Allen - 20 Sixes

Finn Allen burst on the global scene in the latest T20 World Cup, especially with his 33-ball century against South Africa in the semi-final. The inning, as one would expect, featured plenty of sixes, all around the field.

1) Sanju Samson - 24 Sixes

Sanju Samson was initially left out of the playing XI after a string of underwhelming performances ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. However, when given another opportunity later in the tournament, he made it count in spectacular fashion.

The right-hander produced match-defining knocks with consecutive 80+ scores in the virtual quarter-final, semi-final, and the final, playing a crucial role in India lifting their third T20 World Cup title. Samson’s explosive batting also propelled him to the top of the six-hitting charts, and he was also named Player of the Tournament for his outstanding performances.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who holds the record for the most sixes in a single T20 World Cup?

Sanju Samson holds the record with 24 sixes. He was also named Player of the Tournament.

Which player hit the most sixes for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Sahibzada Farhan hit 18 sixes for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026.

How many sixes did Finn Allen hit in the T20 World Cup?

Finn Allen hit 20 sixes in the T20 World Cup, including a 33-ball century against South Africa.

Who was the West Indies veteran known for pinch-hitting in the T20 World Cup 2026?

Shimron Hetmyer is the West Indies veteran known for pinch-hitting, and he hit 19 sixes in the T20 World Cup 2026.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Mar 2026 11:36 AM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup CSK KKR IPL Finn Allen SANJU SAMSON
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