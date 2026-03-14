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Women’s participation in cricket across India has seen a notable rise in the last few years, with the gender gap in the sport gradually narrowing. A new study published by the BBC and Collective Newsroom found that for every three men playing cricket in the surveyed regions, there is now one woman. This marks a remarkable shift from 2020, when that ratio stood at one woman for every five men.

Participation In Uttar Pradesh Increased 1,000%

Participation of women has increased across most regions, with all but two states surveyed reporting a rise. Uttar Pradesh has seen a record-breaking transformation. In this state, levels of participation have increased tenfold, jumping from 1 per cent in 2020 to 10 per cent today. This means a 1,000 per cent increase in active female players within the state.





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National Participation Doubles

Across the 14 Indian states included in the research, the share of women who say they play cricket has doubled over the past five years, rising from 5 per cent to 10 per cent. The increase is particularly visible among younger players as 16 per cent of women within the age bracket of 15 to 24 years now say they play cricket, compared with just 6 per cent in 2020.





Not just this, the findings also suggest that more young women are considering sport as a career option. Although cricket only narrowly edged past Kabaddi in 2020, the new figures suggest cricket has now pulled significantly ahead. The sporting boom isn’t limited to the pitch, however; participation in badminton has also seen a rise among women.





Approximately one in four respondents, or 26 per cent in the aforementioned age group, say they have thought about pursuing professional opportunities in the field, up from 16 per cent in 2020.

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Beyond playing the sport, the audience for women’s competitions is also increasing at a rapid rate. Viewership for the Women’s Premier League, and its precursor, the T20 Challenge, has nearly doubled, rising from 15 per cent in 2020 to 28 per cent now. These levels are steadily matching those of the men’s league.





Safety, Stereotypes Still Hold Women Back

Despite this, the study highlights that several factors still hold women back from participating in sports. 65 per cent of respondents who do not play sport point to a lack of time as the main reason, while 13 per cent mention safety concerns. Social perceptions also continue to influence the participation, as 43 per cent of respondents believe women’s sport is less entertaining than men’s, and nearly half believe sportswomen should be “attractive”. This is an increase from 37 per cent in 2020. The study suggests women are more likely than men to hold this view.

The study builds upon the findings of a survey administered by global research and insights company Kantar between December 2025 and January 2026. Researchers interviewed more than 10,000 people aged 15 and over face-to-face (CAPI) across 14 Indian states. The results were compared with a similar 2020 survey conducted as part of the BBC’s Indian Sportswoman of the Year (ISWOTY) initiative.





