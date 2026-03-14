Kolkata Knight Riders Drop First Look Of Brand New IPL 2026 Jersey

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KKR New IPL 2026 Jersey: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have officially revealed their brand new jersey for IPL 2026 on their social media handles. As usual, the base colour is purle, accented by gold stripe panels running along the front and back. The shirt also boasts a light purple stripe texture that is said to be hiding the franchise's legacy. Jerseys are more than just uniforms in sports, they represent identity, pride, and belonging. In leagues like the Indian Premier League, a team’s jersey becomes a powerful symbol that connects players with millions of fans.

When Is KKR's First IPL 2026 Match?

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick-off on March 28, 2026. KKR's first IPL 2026 match is on March 29 against Mumbai Indians (MI) away from home at the Wankhede Stadium.

Their first home game is against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on April 2. The iconic Eden Gardens can be expected to be painted purple with tons of fans pouring in with their jerseys to show their support.

The colors and design of a jersey, like KKR's signature purple and gold, create an instant visual identity that fans associate with the team. For supporters, wearing the same jersey in the stands or at home is a way of showing allegiance and feeling connected to the players on the field.

For players, putting on the jersey often carries emotional weight, reminding them of the responsibility to represent their franchise and its supporters. In many ways, a jersey becomes a badge of loyalty, tradition, and passion in modern sports.

The squad features notable talent, such as Finn Allen and Tim Seifert, but will be missing the services of young Indian fast-bowler Harshit Rana, who has been ruled out of the entire season due to injury.

Check Out: KKR Star Pacer Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of Entire Season Due To Injury