PSL Eyes Record-Breaking PKR 18 Billion Broadcast Deal, Yet Trails India’s WPL Valuation

Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reportedly on the verge of securing the most lucrative commercial agreement in its history. According to recent reports from Pakistan's The Express Tribune, the broadcast rights for the next four-year cycle (2026–2029) could be sold for a staggering PKR 18 billion, provided the current negotiations reach a successful conclusion. This potential deal marks a significant financial leap for the league, which is set to expand from six to eight franchises starting with the 2026 season.

New Commercial Peak for the PSL

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently opened the bidding process for a bundled package featuring both television and digital streaming rights within the Pakistan region.

The rumored PKR 18 billion deal averages out to approximately PKR 4.5 billion per year. This represents a roughly 43% increase over the previous 2024–2025 cycle, which was valued at PKR 6.3 billion total (PKR 3.15 billion annually).

Leading Contenders include Walee Technologies, a tech firm that recently acquired a PSL franchise, which is reportedly a frontrunner for the domestic rights. Interestingly, two major domestic sports channels were disqualified from the bidding race after failing to settle outstanding dues totaling nearly PKR 4 billion.

The value of the deal is bolstered by an increased inventory of matches. With the addition of two new teams, the total number of games per season is expected to rise from 34 to 44.

Valuation Gap- PSL vs. WPL and IPL

Despite the record-breaking numbers within the Pakistan market, the PSL’s financial footprint remains significantly smaller than its counterparts across the border.

WPL Comparison: India’s Women's Premier League (WPL) continues to outpace the PSL in commercial value. Viacom18 secured the WPL's global media rights (2023–2027) for INR 951 crore (approx. USD 116 million). When converted, the PSL’s rumored PKR 18 billion deal equates to roughly INR 586 crore, placing the entire value of the league well below that of the women's league in India.

IPL Supremacy: The disparity is even more stark when compared to the Indian Premier League (IPL). While the entire PSL season is currently valued at roughly USD 16 million, a single IPL match generates approximately USD 13.4 million in media rights revenue alone.

Reliance on Foreign Players for Viewership

The 2026 season will test the PSL’s commercial resilience as it is scheduled to start on March 26, a date that puts it in direct competition with the kickoff of IPL 2026. Historically, the PSL occupied a February–March window, but that slot has been taken over by the ICC T20 World Cup, forcing the PCB to stick to a March–May window for the second consecutive year. To remain competitive, the PCB has announced that a portion of any broadcast surplus exceeding PKR 3 billion will be dedicated specifically to signing "iconic" foreign players to ensure the league's star power remains high.