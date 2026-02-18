Why India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2029 Champions Trophy And 2031 World Cup

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The escalating geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan is now fundamentally reshaping global cricket calendar. In a major development, reports suggest that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is weighing possibility of moving hosting rights for 2029 Champions Trophy and 2031 ODI World Cup away from India.

Why ICC is Looking Beyond India

The potential shift stems from long-standing deadlock where neither nation is willing to cross border for matches.

The 2025 Precedent: The situation intensified after India officially declined to travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy, citing security and government directives.

Mutual Boycotts: Sources indicate that if India remains sole host for upcoming marquee events, Pakistan is increasingly likely to refuse participation on Indian soil.

Logistical Nightmares: For the ICC, these mutual refusals create immense pressure regarding scheduling, security protocols, and financial logistics, often forcing "hybrid models" that dilute the tournament's impact.

Australia Emerges as the Primary Alternative

Should the ICC decide to move these events to a neutral territory, Australia has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the hosting duties.

Proven Track Record: Australia successfully hosted the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, proving their capability to manage high-stakes global events.

Neutral Ground Advantage: With world-class infrastructure and a massive South Asian diaspora, Australia offers a commercially viable and politically neutral environment for both India and Pakistan to compete.

The "Bangladesh Factor" Complicates Matters

The regional crisis is no longer confined to just India and Pakistan. The ICC’s concerns grew following the 2026 T20 World Cup controversy, where Bangladesh reportedly refused to travel to India.

The Standoff: When the ICC declined to move Bangladesh's matches to a different country, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) opted to withdraw from the tournament entirely.

Backup Plans: This unprecedented withdrawal has forced the ICC to accelerate its "Backup Plan" for future events to prevent global tournaments from collapsing due to regional diplomatic disputes.