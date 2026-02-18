Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWhy India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2029 Champions Trophy And 2031 World Cup

Why India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2029 Champions Trophy And 2031 World Cup

With Pakistan and Bangladesh citing major concerns over traveling to India, the ICC is reportedly preparing a "Plan B" that could see the 2029 and 2031 ICC events move to Australian shores.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 18 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The escalating geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan is now fundamentally reshaping global cricket calendar. In a major development, reports suggest that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is weighing possibility of moving hosting rights for 2029 Champions Trophy and 2031 ODI World Cup away from India.

Why ICC is Looking Beyond India

The potential shift stems from long-standing deadlock where neither nation is willing to cross border for matches.

The 2025 Precedent: The situation intensified after India officially declined to travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy, citing security and government directives.

Mutual Boycotts: Sources indicate that if India remains sole host for upcoming marquee events, Pakistan is increasingly likely to refuse participation on Indian soil.

Logistical Nightmares: For the ICC, these mutual refusals create immense pressure regarding scheduling, security protocols, and financial logistics, often forcing "hybrid models" that dilute the tournament's impact.

Australia Emerges as the Primary Alternative

Should the ICC decide to move these events to a neutral territory, Australia has emerged as the frontrunner to take over the hosting duties.

Proven Track Record: Australia successfully hosted the 2015 ODI World Cup and the 2022 T20 World Cup, proving their capability to manage high-stakes global events.

Neutral Ground Advantage: With world-class infrastructure and a massive South Asian diaspora, Australia offers a commercially viable and politically neutral environment for both India and Pakistan to compete.

The "Bangladesh Factor" Complicates Matters

The regional crisis is no longer confined to just India and Pakistan. The ICC’s concerns grew following the 2026 T20 World Cup controversy, where Bangladesh reportedly refused to travel to India.

The Standoff: When the ICC declined to move Bangladesh's matches to a different country, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) opted to withdraw from the tournament entirely.

Backup Plans: This unprecedented withdrawal has forced the ICC to accelerate its "Backup Plan" for future events to prevent global tournaments from collapsing due to regional diplomatic disputes.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the ICC considering moving the 2029 Champions Trophy and 2031 ODI World Cup away from India?

The ICC is considering this due to the ongoing geopolitical tension between India and Pakistan. India declined to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy, and Pakistan may refuse to play in India.

What are the potential implications of India and Pakistan's refusal to travel to each other's countries for cricket matches?

These mutual refusals create significant logistical nightmares for the ICC regarding scheduling, security, and finances, often leading to hybrid models.

Why is Australia being considered as an alternative host for these cricket events?

Australia has a proven track record of successfully hosting major global events like the 2015 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup. It offers a neutral, commercially viable environment.

How has Bangladesh's situation complicated matters for the ICC?

Bangladesh reportedly refused to travel to India for the 2026 T20 World Cup and withdrew when the ICC wouldn't move their matches. This has accelerated the ICC's need for backup plans.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Feb 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Cricket Board International Cricket Council BCB PCB ICC
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Why India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2029 Champions Trophy And 2031 World Cup
Why India Could Lose Hosting Rights For 2029 Champions Trophy And 2031 World Cup
Cricket
'Dream Come True': BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Reacts As J&K Reaches Maiden Ranji Final
'Dream Come True': BCCI Chief Mithun Manhas Reacts As J&K Reaches Maiden Ranji Final
Cricket
KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm
KKR In Trouble Before IPL 2026? Two Key Injuries & Star Signing's Poor Form Raise Alarm
Cricket
India Playing XI vs Netherlands: Abhishek Sharma Out? Suryakumar Yadav Set To Make Two Changes
India Playing XI vs Netherlands: Abhishek Sharma Out? Suryakumar Yadav Set To Make Two Changes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget