Who Keeps Trophy If Ranji Final Ends In A Draw?

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka reaches its climax in Hubli, the probability of a draw is far greater than a decisive winner. With J&K posting a massive first-innings total of 584 and Karnataka digging in for a long response, the match is transitioning into a game of survival and strategy. In domestic red-ball cricket, a draw doesn't always mean a shared trophy. Here is the definitive breakdown of rules that will decide the 2026 champion.

The First-Innings Lead Rule

In the event of a draw where both teams have completed at least one full innings, the First-Innings Lead acts as the tie-breaker. This rule is designed to reward the team that showed superior dominance over the longest stretch of the match.

Scenario A: If Karnataka Surpasses 584

If Karnataka scores 585 or more, they secure the lead. Even if the match ends in a draw on Day 5, Karnataka will be crowned champions based on this advantage.

Scenario B: If Karnataka is Bowled Out Under 584

If the J&K bowlers dismiss Karnataka for any score less than 584, Jammu & Kashmir will win the title by virtue of their first-innings lead, regardless of whether a second innings is played.

What Happens if the First Innings is Never Completed?

This is the most "under the pump" scenario for Jammu & Kashmir. If weather, bad light, or defensive batting prevents Karnataka from finishing their first innings (i.e., they are not bowled out and do not surpass J&K's total), the winner is decided by league-stage performance.

The Standings Rule: According to BCCI playing conditions, if the first innings is unfinished, the team with more points or a better quotient from the group stages is declared the winner.

The Advantage: Since Karnataka entered the final with a stronger league-stage record, a "stall" strategy or a rain-affected draw where the first innings isn't completed would see them lift the trophy.

The Historical 6th Day: A Rare Precedent

While modern Ranji finals are strictly five-day affairs, the 1981-82 final between Karnataka and Delhi serves as a legendary outlier. In that match, both sides piled up massive totals (Karnataka 705, Delhi 707/8), and the game was extended to a sixth day purely to ensure the first innings reached a conclusion. Delhi eventually clinched the title by just two runs on that extra day.