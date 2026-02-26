Who Keeps Trophy If Ranji Final Ends In A Draw?

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWho Keeps Trophy If Ranji Final Ends In A Draw?

As Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka battle in Hubli, "First-Innings Lead" rule is the only thing that stands between history and heartbreak. Here is how the 2026 Ranji champion will be decided.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 final between Jammu & Kashmir and Karnataka reaches its climax in Hubli, the probability of a draw is far greater than a decisive winner. With J&K posting a massive first-innings total of 584 and Karnataka digging in for a long response, the match is transitioning into a game of survival and strategy. In domestic red-ball cricket, a draw doesn't always mean a shared trophy. Here is the definitive breakdown of rules that will decide the 2026 champion.

The First-Innings Lead Rule

In the event of a draw where both teams have completed at least one full innings, the First-Innings Lead acts as the tie-breaker. This rule is designed to reward the team that showed superior dominance over the longest stretch of the match.

Scenario A: If Karnataka Surpasses 584

If Karnataka scores 585 or more, they secure the lead. Even if the match ends in a draw on Day 5, Karnataka will be crowned champions based on this advantage.

Scenario B: If Karnataka is Bowled Out Under 584

If the J&K bowlers dismiss Karnataka for any score less than 584, Jammu & Kashmir will win the title by virtue of their first-innings lead, regardless of whether a second innings is played.

What Happens if the First Innings is Never Completed?

This is the most "under the pump" scenario for Jammu & Kashmir. If weather, bad light, or defensive batting prevents Karnataka from finishing their first innings (i.e., they are not bowled out and do not surpass J&K's total), the winner is decided by league-stage performance.

The Standings Rule: According to BCCI playing conditions, if the first innings is unfinished, the team with more points or a better quotient from the group stages is declared the winner.

The Advantage: Since Karnataka entered the final with a stronger league-stage record, a "stall" strategy or a rain-affected draw where the first innings isn't completed would see them lift the trophy.

The Historical 6th Day: A Rare Precedent

While modern Ranji finals are strictly five-day affairs, the 1981-82 final between Karnataka and Delhi serves as a legendary outlier. In that match, both sides piled up massive totals (Karnataka 705, Delhi 707/8), and the game was extended to a sixth day purely to ensure the first innings reached a conclusion. Delhi eventually clinched the title by just two runs on that extra day.

Frequently Asked Questions

What happens if the first innings of the final is not completed?

If the first innings is unfinished due to various reasons, the winner is decided based on league-stage performance, with the team having more points or a better quotient declared champion.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 J&K Vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Tie-breaker Rule Raji Trophy Final Jammu & Kashmir Vs Karnataka Ranji Match
