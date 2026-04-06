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HomeSportsCricketWho Is Samreen Kaur? Actor Rumoured To Be Dating Arshdeep Singh

Who Is Samreen Kaur? Actor Rumoured To Be Dating Arshdeep Singh

A cryptic Snapchat post by Arshdeep Singh has fueled speculation linking him to actor Samreen Kaur, with fans pointing towards a tattoo clue.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:47 PM (IST)
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Arshdeep Singh Samreen Kaur Rumor: A recent social media post by PBKS fast bowler Arshdeep Singh set off a wave of speculation, with fans attempting to decode the identity of a woman seen in a cryptic image. The post, shared on Snapchat, appeared to show the cricketer holding someone’s hand, but offered no clear visual confirmation as faces were not visible. The ambiguity of the image quickly drew attention online, with followers dissecting every detail in search of clues. While the photo itself revealed little, discussions across social media platforms led to Samreen Kaur possibly being the mystery girl.

Who Is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an emerging name in the Indian entertainment space. Originally from Jammu and Kashmir, she first came into the spotlight as a finalist in Femina Miss India 2018.

Since then, she has steadily built her profile through appearances in films and a number of music videos.

Samreen Kaur has featured in several popular tracks, including Botal Free by Jordan Sandhu, Yaara Tere Warga by Jass Manak, Mombattiyaan by Maninder Buttar, and Tujhe Bhoolna Toh Chaaha by Jubin Nautiyal.

Her work also includes appearances in Badshah’s Baawla and more recent releases like Harjayi Ve. Known for her strong on-screen presence, she has become a recognisable face in Punjabi and Hindi music videos.

Tattoo Detail Fuels Speculation

As the image circulated, several users pointed out a noticeable feature, a tattoo on the woman’s hand. Many fans believe the design closely resembles Samreen Kaur's tattoo, leading to growing assumptions that she could be the person in the picture.

The theory rapidly gained traction, with online conversations intensifying as more users weighed in with their observations and comparisons.

That said, despite the mounting buzz, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has addressed the rumours publicly. The speculation remains entirely driven by fan theories and online discussions, with no confirmation from either side.

For now, the viral Snapchat post continues to keep fans guessing, as the mystery surrounding the image remains unresolved.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What sparked the rumors about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur?

A cryptic social media post by Arshdeep Singh showing him holding someone's hand without visible faces fueled speculation. Fans attempted to identify the woman.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an Indian entertainer from Jammu and Kashmir. She was a finalist in Femina Miss India 2018 and has appeared in films and music videos.

What detail in the photo led fans to believe it was Samreen Kaur?

Fans noticed a tattoo on the woman's hand in the picture. Many believe this tattoo closely resembles Samreen Kaur's own tattoo, intensifying the speculation.

Have Arshdeep Singh or Samreen Kaur confirmed the rumors?

No, neither Arshdeep Singh nor Samreen Kaur has publicly addressed the rumors or confirmed their involvement. The speculation is based on fan theories.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 05:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
PBKS Arshdeep Singh IPL Samreen Kaur
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