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HomeSportsIPL‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL

‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL

IPL 2026: Kevin Pietersen shares the heartbreaking cost of his battle with the ECB because of IPL and why modern England stars are now thanking him.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
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IPL 2026: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has dropped a bombshell regarding the controversial end to his international cricket career. In a revealing interview on the Ranveer Allahbadia podcast, the legendary batter claimed that his fight to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the primary reason the cricket establishment forced him out.

Pietersen opened up about the immense personal cost of his decision to challenge the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) during the late 2000s. At the time, the board was strictly against centrally contracted players appearing in the IPL, leading to a toxic power struggle that eventually cut his career short.

13,000 Test Runs Left Behind

Pietersen believes he was at the peak of his powers when his England journey was halted. Despite finishing with a stellar record of 8,181 Test runs and 23 centuries, he feels the "establishment" robbed him of legendary milestones.

"I made big sacrifices. I lost my career. That is the reason why everybody in that establishment went against me," Pietersen told Allahbadia.

Reflecting on what could have been, the explosive middle-order batter expressed deep regret over the numbers he was unable to reach.

"I was 33 when my England career finished, 104 Test matches. I should have played 150 to 160 Tests and got 12,000 to 13,000 runs. That is what I should have got," he added.

How Jos Buttler and Modern Stars Benefit Today

While his own career suffered, Pietersen remains proud that his rebellion paved the way for the current generation of English cricketers.

Today, stars like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, and Liam Livingstone are encouraged to play in the IPL without fear of losing their national spots.

Pietersen revealed that current England captain Jos Buttler recently reached out to thank him for the battles he fought over a decade ago.

"I interviewed Jos Buttler a few days ago, and he also said 'thank you'. Because of all the sacrifices I had made, these guys can have the fruits now," the former captain revealed.

The Media War and Life After England

During the height of the conflict, Pietersen alleged that the ECB used major newspapers like The Telegraph to target his reputation.

While he chose not to go into deep detail about the "well-publicised" drama, he made it clear that the pressure from the board was relentless.

Since his exit from the England setup, Pietersen has enjoyed a lucrative career as a global T20 specialist and a leading commentator.

Having started his IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2009, he is now widely regarded as the pioneer who helped bridge the gap between English cricket and the Indian Premier League.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What does Kevin Pietersen claim was the main reason for his international career ending?

Kevin Pietersen claims that his fight to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) was the primary reason the cricket establishment forced him out of his international career.

What was the cricket establishment's stance on centrally contracted players playing in the IPL during Pietersen's era?

At the time, the cricket establishment was strictly against centrally contracted players appearing in the IPL. This led to a power struggle that impacted Pietersen's career.

How does Pietersen feel about the career milestones he missed?

Pietersen feels the establishment robbed him of legendary milestones. He believes he should have played more Test matches and achieved significantly higher run totals.

How has Pietersen's past struggle benefited current English cricketers?

Pietersen's rebellion paved the way for modern English cricketers like Jos Buttler. They can now play in the IPL without fear of losing their national spots.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 05:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
ECB Ranveer Allahbadia IPL 2026 Kevin Peterson
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