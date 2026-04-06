IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update

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Cameron Green IPL Bowling Row: Cameron Green’s role in the ongoing IPL 2026 season continues to be closely monitored, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans eager to see the all-rounder contribute with the ball. The Australian has had two outings for the franchsie this season, but only with the bat, and is yet to make an impact as a bowler. However, a fresh update from KKR bowling coach, Tim Southee, has provided some clarity on the situation, as the team gears up to take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) at home, the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium.

Green Resumes Bowling Practice

Tim Southee confirmed during a press conference that Cameron Green has begun bowling again during training sessions, signalling progress in his recovery. The update comes amid growing speculation about the all-rounder’s limited involvement with the ball so far this season.

"Cameron's been bowling well, tracking obviously his rehab and giving himself back to being able to bowl in games. He'll continue to do that. We're in regular contact with Cricket Australia, and I'm sure we'll see Cameron bowling soon,"

"All of a sudden, you can't bowl in the game. That's why he has been bowling in the nets; he has been working on getting his match-fitness ready, and that takes time. There is constant touch between us and Cricket Australia. I'm sure it's not far before he starts bowling," Southee added.

The development is surely encouraging for KKR, who invested heavily in the Australian star, but it seems unlikely that he will bowl during the upcoming KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 encounter.

Cameron Green Bowling Controversy

Cameron Green’s absence as a bowling option has been a talking point since the start of the season. In KKR’s opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI), where they failed to defend a 200-plus total, captain Ajinkya Rahane was asked about the decision not to use the all-rounder with the ball.

He indicated that the matter was beyond the team’s immediate control, pointing towards Cricket Australia’s involvement. CA then issued a clarification, stating that he has a lower back injury that requires staying away from bowling.

With expectations high following his big-money signing, attention will remain firmly on when Green is fully cleared to resume his all-round duties. For now, KKR appear willing to prioritise his long-term fitness over short-term gains.