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Matrize and Chanakya polls for West Bengal indicates a closely fought electoral contest, with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) holding a slight advantage over the BJP-led alliance. The surveys suggests that while the ruling party remains ahead, the margin is narrow, pointing to a competitive battle across constituencies. The poll also projects a clear majority for TMC in the 294-seat Assembly, even as the BJP continues to pose a strong challenge. Smaller parties, meanwhile, appear to have limited electoral impact in the current scenario.

Vote Share Snapshot (Matrize)

TMC: 43%

BJP+: 41%

Others: 16%

The vote share data underlines a neck-and-neck race, with only a marginal gap separating the two principal contenders. Analysts suggest that even small swings in voter sentiment could significantly alter the final outcome.

Seat Projection (Matrize)

TMC: 140-160 seats

BJP: 130-150 seats

Others: 8-16 seats

Seat Projection (Chanakya Strategies)

BJP+: 110-115 seats

TMC: 155-165 seats

Others: 9-14 seats

The seat forecast indicates that TMC is likely to cross the majority mark comfortably, reinforcing its position in the state. However, the BJP’s projected tally reflects a strong opposition presence, ensuring a competitive electoral landscape.

Tight Political Battle

The findings highlight an intensely contested political environment in West Bengal, where both major parties are vying for dominance. While TMC appears poised to retain power, the BJP’s close vote share suggests that the contest remains far from one-sided.

The relatively low share for other parties indicates a bipolar contest, with voters largely consolidating around the two principal political forces. This trend could further intensify the rivalry as campaigning progresses.

The polls point to a high-stakes election, with TMC holding a slight edge but the BJP remaining firmly in contention, setting the stage for a closely watched political battle.

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