KKR vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rahane's Kolkata Face Iyer's Punjab At Eden Gardens

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: After two losses in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane, welcome Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, for what could be an exciting clash. Punjab are on a roll at the moment with two commanding wins in two matches, having defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far. Needless to say, they will be hoping to keep the momentum going, while the Knight Riders would be gunning for their first points this season.

KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head IPL Record

KKR and PBKS have faced each other on 35 occasions in the IPL so far. Notably, Kolkata have won 21 matches, while Punjab have only managed to come out on the top 13 times.

This shows historic domination for the franchise currently led by Rahane over Shreyas Iyer's side, but the current situation in both camps is very different.

PBKS, as mentioned earlier, have won both of their IPL 2026 matches and look solid in all departments, especially with the bat, keeping their 200+ run chase against CSK in mind.

KKR, on the other hand, look decent with the bat. They scored 220 against Mumbai Indians and initially looked set chasing 227 against SRH, before being bundled on 161 runs.

However, their bowling has been a key area of concern, given that it has conceded over 200 runs in consecutive matches, and PBKS boast a solid batting lineup featuring the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer.

How exactly their next meeting pans out remains to be seen.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK) Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra,

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C) Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad,