Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
CricketLive ScoreSchedulesResultsTeamsOrange CapPurple Cap
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update

IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update

IPL 2026 LIVE Updates: Follow all major events and updates related to the Indian Premier League with PBKS set to take on KKR at the Eden Gardens today.

By : ABP Live Sports  | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 05:18 PM (IST)

LIVE

Key Events
kkr vs pbks live score ipl 2026 today match 12 eden gardens Kolkata knight riders vs punjab kings playing 11 predictions Live Updates 06 April 2026 IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update
KKR vs PBKS LIVE Updates, IPL 2026: Rahane's Kolkata Face Iyer's Punjab At Eden Gardens
Source : PTI

Background

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026: After two losses in a row, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), led by Ajinkya Rahane, welcome Shreyas Iyer's Punjab Kings (PBKS) at their home, the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, for what could be an exciting clash. Punjab are on a roll at the moment with two commanding wins in two matches, having defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) so far. Needless to say, they will be hoping to keep the momentum going, while the Knight Riders would be gunning for their first points this season.

KKR vs PBKS Head-To-Head IPL Record

KKR and PBKS have faced each other on 35 occasions in the IPL so far. Notably, Kolkata have won 21 matches, while Punjab have only managed to come out on the top 13 times. 

This shows historic domination for the franchise currently led by Rahane over Shreyas Iyer's side, but the current situation in both camps is very different. 

PBKS, as mentioned earlier, have won both of their IPL 2026 matches and look solid in all departments, especially with the bat, keeping their 200+ run chase against CSK in mind.

KKR, on the other hand, look decent with the bat. They scored 220 against Mumbai Indians and initially looked set chasing 227 against SRH, before being bundled on 161 runs.

However, their bowling has been a key area of concern, given that it has conceded over 200 runs in consecutive matches, and PBKS boast a solid batting lineup featuring the likes of Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh, Cooper Connolly and Shreyas Iyer.

How exactly their next meeting pans out remains to be seen.

KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Squads

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane (C), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (WK) Cameron Green, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Kartik Tyagi, Blessing Muzarabani, Finn Allen, Manish Pandey, Tejasvi Dahiya, Saurabh Dubey, Rovman Powell, Rahul Tripathi, Tim Seifert, Navdeep Saini, Sarthak Ranjan, Rachin Ravindra, Prashant Solanki, Matheesha Pathirana, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra,

Punjab Kings - Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Shreyas Iyer (C) Cooper Connolly, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Priyansh Arya, Vishnu Vinod, Suryansh Shedge, Praveen Dubey, Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ben Dwarshuis, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Owen, Harnoor Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad,

17:18 PM (IST)  •  06 Apr 2026

IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update

Tim Southee confirms Cameron Green has resumed bowling in the nets, but Kolkata Knight Riders may still wait before using him with the ball in IPL 2026. Read More
17:18 PM (IST)  •  06 Apr 2026

IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update

Tim Southee confirms Cameron Green has resumed bowling in the nets, but Kolkata Knight Riders may still wait before using him with the ball in IPL 2026. Read More
Load More
Tags :
IPL KKR PBKS Ipl-2026
New Update
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

IPL
‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL
‘I Lost My Career’: Former England And RCB Star Claims ECB Ended His Career For IPL
IPL
IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update
IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update
IPL
IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update
IPL 2026: Will Cameron Green Bowl Against PBKS? KKR Coach Offers Key Fitness Update
IPL
Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash: Who Benefits From Washout?
Rain Threat Looms Over KKR vs PBKS IPL 2026 Clash: Who Benefits From Washout?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
Middle East War: US–Iran Ceasefire Proposal Faces Early Roadblocks
Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget