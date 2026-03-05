Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWho Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride

Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride

The union of Arjun and Saaniya is a classic tale of friendship turning into a lifelong partnership.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 05 Mar 2026 03:43 PM (IST)

All about Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's Wife: Saaniya Chandhok has transitioned from a low-profile entrepreneur to one of India’s most searched personalities, following their grand wedding in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. While she is now the daughter-in-law of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Saaniya has an impressive professional and personal background of her own.

Professional Background: The Pet Care Pioneer

Unlike many from elite business circles, Saaniya has carved out a niche in the specialized animal wellness industry.

Entrepreneurship: She is the founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand launched in Mumbai in 2022.

Educational Excellence: An alumna of the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), she graduated in 2020 with a degree in Business Management.

Certified Expert: Beyond business, she is a qualified veterinary technician, having completed professional certification from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Family Legacy: The "Graviss" Connection

Saaniya belongs to one of Mumbai's most established business dynasties.

Granddaughter of Ravi Ghai: Her grandfather is the Chairman of the Graviss Group, the conglomerate responsible for bringing global brands like Baskin-Robbins to India and managing the iconic InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Parents: She is the daughter of Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, both of whom are deeply involved in the family's hospitality and food ventures.

The Love Story: From Childhood Friends to Marriage

The union of Arjun and Saaniya is a classic tale of friendship turning into a lifelong partnership.

Sara Tendulkar Link: Saaniya has been the "inseparable best friend" of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, since their school days. They were frequently spotted together at Pilates sessions and on vacations long before the romance became public.

Age and Background: Born on June 23, 1998, Saaniya is about a year older than Arjun.

The Engagement: The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on August 13, 2025, which was kept largely away from the media spotlight until the official wedding invitations were sent to dignitaries like PM Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni.

Related Video

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Saaniya Chandhok?

Saaniya Chandhok is an entrepreneur and the wife of Arjun Tendulkar. She is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP and is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai.

What is Saaniya Chandhok's professional background?

Saaniya is the founder of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming brand. She also holds a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics and is a qualified veterinary technician.

What is Saaniya Chandhok's family background?

She comes from a prominent business family in Mumbai and is the granddaughter of Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. Her parents are also involved in the family's hospitality and food businesses.

How did Saaniya Chandhok and Arjun Tendulkar meet?

Saaniya and Arjun were childhood friends, with Saaniya being the best friend of Arjun's sister, Sara Tendulkar. Their friendship eventually developed into a romantic relationship.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
Read
Published at : 05 Mar 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Arjun Tendulkar Saaniya Chandhok Arjun Tendulkar Wife Who Is Saaniya Chandhok
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride
Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride
Cricket
India Playing XI vs England: Rinku Singh Replaces Sanju Samson In Semis?
India Playing XI vs England: Rinku Singh Replaces Sanju Samson In Semis?
Cricket
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Is There A Reserve Day? Who Qualifies If Rain Stops Play
IND vs ENG T20 World Cup Semi-Final: Is There A Reserve Day? Who Qualifies If Rain Stops Play
Cricket
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Attends Arjun Tendulkar’s Wedding In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semi-Final
Watch: Gautam Gambhir Attends Arjun Tendulkar’s Wedding In Mumbai Ahead Of IND vs ENG Semi-Final
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive Inside: Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Nomination Process Captured Amid JD(U) Worker Uproar
Breaking Update: Nitish Kumar Files Rajya Sabha Nomination Amid Roaring Worker Support in Bihar
Exclusive Update: Amit Shah Meets Nitish Kumar Ahead of Rajya Sabha Nomination in Patna
RJD Reacts: Manoj Jha Calls Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move a Scripted BJP Strategy
Bihar Political Shift: Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Mamata Must Worry About Deleted Muslim Votes In West Bengal SIR, BJP Faces Matua Backlash
Opinion
Embed widget