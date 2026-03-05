Who Is Saaniya Chandhok? All About Arjun Tendulkar's Bride

All about Saaniya Chandhok, Arjun Tendulkar's Wife: Saaniya Chandhok has transitioned from a low-profile entrepreneur to one of India’s most searched personalities, following their grand wedding in Mumbai on March 5, 2026. While she is now the daughter-in-law of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, Saaniya has an impressive professional and personal background of her own.

Professional Background: The Pet Care Pioneer

Unlike many from elite business circles, Saaniya has carved out a niche in the specialized animal wellness industry.

Entrepreneurship: She is the founder and director of Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP, a luxury pet grooming and wellness brand launched in Mumbai in 2022.

Educational Excellence: An alumna of the prestigious London School of Economics (LSE), she graduated in 2020 with a degree in Business Management.

Certified Expert: Beyond business, she is a qualified veterinary technician, having completed professional certification from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in 2024.

Family Legacy: The "Graviss" Connection

Saaniya belongs to one of Mumbai's most established business dynasties.

Granddaughter of Ravi Ghai: Her grandfather is the Chairman of the Graviss Group, the conglomerate responsible for bringing global brands like Baskin-Robbins to India and managing the iconic InterContinental Hotel on Marine Drive.

Parents: She is the daughter of Sunny Chandhok and Gaurika Ghai Chandhok, both of whom are deeply involved in the family's hospitality and food ventures.

The Love Story: From Childhood Friends to Marriage

The union of Arjun and Saaniya is a classic tale of friendship turning into a lifelong partnership.

Sara Tendulkar Link: Saaniya has been the "inseparable best friend" of Arjun’s sister, Sara Tendulkar, since their school days. They were frequently spotted together at Pilates sessions and on vacations long before the romance became public.

Age and Background: Born on June 23, 1998, Saaniya is about a year older than Arjun.

The Engagement: The couple got engaged in a private ceremony on August 13, 2025, which was kept largely away from the media spotlight until the official wedding invitations were sent to dignitaries like PM Narendra Modi and MS Dhoni.