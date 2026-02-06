Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeSportsCricketWhere To Watch IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming

Where To Watch IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming: India is on the hunt for a record-extending sixth title, while England aims to end a 28-year drought to secure their first trophy since 1998.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 06 Feb 2026 12:56 PM (IST)

India U19 vs England U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming: After weeks of intense competition in Zimbabwe and Namibia, ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026 reaches its grand finale. Undefeated India, led by Ayush Mhatre, faces off against an equally flawless England side captained by Thomas Rew.

India is on the hunt for a record-extending sixth title, while England aims to end a 28-year drought to secure their first trophy since 1998.

With India's aggressive openers and England's leading wicket-taker Manny Lumsden in form, the contest at Harare Sports Club promises an intense battle between the tournament's most consistent batting and bowling units.

Ind U19 vs Eng U19 World Cup Free Live Streaming, Telecast: How to Watch for FREE:

When will India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final match take place?

India vs England U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place on Friday, February 06.

Where will India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match be held?

India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will take place at Harare Sports Club, Harare.

What time will India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match start?

India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match will start at 1:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will show India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match live telecast for Free?

Star Sports Network will televise India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match. The match will be televised for free on DD Sports channel. 

Where to watch India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final match live streaming?

India vs England, U19 World Cup 2026 Final will be live-streamed on JioHostar app and website.

Playing XIs

England U19 (Playing XI): Ben Dawkins, Joseph Moores, Ben Mayes, Thomas Rew(w/c), Caleb Falconer, Ralphie Albert, Farhan Ahmed, Sebastian Morgan, James Minto, Manny Lumsden, Alex Green.

India U19 (Playing XI): Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 06 Feb 2026 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
India U19 Vs England U19 IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Live IND U19 Vs ENG U19 Free Live Streaming IND Vs ENG U19 Free Live Streaming
Embed widget