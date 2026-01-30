Decision Day Nears: When Will Pakistan Decide On T20 World Cup Entry?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) entered a brand new controversy with the International Cricket Council (ICC) upon expressing doubts over participating in the T20 World Cup.

After Bangladesh was removed and replaced with Scotland, Pakistan took this stance against the ousting, and while their squad for the tournament has been named, a final decision over participation remains.

Mohsin Naqvi, PCB chief, however, did highlight two potential dates on which their final call on the matter could be revealed. For those interested, here's when Pakistan can decide on their ICC T20 World Cup entry.

PCB To Decide On T20 World Cup Entry Soon

Shortly after Pakistan's T20 World Cup team was announced, PCB chief, Mohsin Naqvi, held a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister.

He then tweeted about the said meeting on X, stating that a final decision on whether they will or won't play will be made on Friday (January 30, 2026) or on the following Monday (February 2, 2026).

"Had a productive meeting with the Prime Minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz (Shahbaz) Sharif. Briefed him on the ICC matter, and he directed that we resolve it while keeping all options on the table. It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,"

Pakistan is currently busy with a bilateral T20 series with Australia at home, preparing for the tournament.

Their captain, Salman Ali Agha has also stated that he will be batting at No. 3 in the T20 World Cup. However, a final decision has not been announced as of this writing.

What If Pakistan Snub T20 World Cup?

While the PCB is yet to convey their final decision, Pakistan not participating in the T20 World Cup seems very unlikely.

This is because of the repercussions that could follow such a move.

For example, sanctions might be imposed on them, affecting their cricket not just on sporting grounds, but financially as well.

A recent report by Cricbuzz had claimed that the ICC warned Pakistan that abandoning the tournament would result in suspension from international and regional competitions and revocation of No-Objection Certificates for overseas players for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).