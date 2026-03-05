When Will IPL 2026 Begin? Check Opening Match Venue And Final Date

IPL 2026 start date, venue: Excitement is building among cricket fans as the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches. Supporters across India and around the world are eager to know when the new edition of the world's most popular and lucrative T20 league will begin. Questions about the opening match, the host city, and the venue for IPL 2026 final are already creating plenty of buzz. Here's a detailed look at what to expect.

When will IPL 2026 start?

According to several reports, IPL 2026 is likely to get underway on March 28 and run until May 31. The opening match of IPL 2026 season is expected to be held in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to feature in the first game, possibly facing the 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings.

RCB are expected to begin their title defence at home in Bengaluru.

The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament is scheduled to take place on May 31. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to release the first phase of the schedule soon, which could include around 20 matches.

Teams participating in IPL 2026

A total of 10 teams will compete in IPL 2026. These include:

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Punjab Kings

Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings

Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans

Lucknow Super Giants

Kolkata Knight Riders

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Captains for IPL 2026 teams

Here’s a look at the expected captains for each franchise:

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rajat Patidar

Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel

Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad

Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag

Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya

Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill

Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant

Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins

IPL winners over the years

IPL began in 2008, when Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural title. Since then, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the most successful teams, winning the trophy five times each. Kolkata Knight Riders follow with three titles.

In the most recent edition (2025), Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden IPL trophy after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.

With the schedule announcement expected soon, excitement for IPL 2026 is only set to grow among cricket fans worldwide