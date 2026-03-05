When Will IPL 2026 Begin? Check Opening Match Venue And Final Date
IPL 2026 is likely to get underway on March 28 and run until May 31. The opening match of IPL 2026 season is expected to be held in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.
IPL 2026 start date, venue: Excitement is building among cricket fans as the Indian Premier League 2026 season approaches. Supporters across India and around the world are eager to know when the new edition of the world's most popular and lucrative T20 league will begin. Questions about the opening match, the host city, and the venue for IPL 2026 final are already creating plenty of buzz. Here's a detailed look at what to expect.
When will IPL 2026 start?
According to several reports, IPL 2026 is likely to get underway on March 28 and run until May 31. The opening match of IPL 2026 season is expected to be held in Bengaluru at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bangalore are likely to feature in the first game, possibly facing the 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings.
RCB are expected to begin their title defence at home in Bengaluru.
The final of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 tournament is scheduled to take place on May 31. Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India is expected to release the first phase of the schedule soon, which could include around 20 matches.
Teams participating in IPL 2026
A total of 10 teams will compete in IPL 2026. These include:
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Punjab Kings
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Gujarat Titans
Lucknow Super Giants
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Captains for IPL 2026 teams
Here’s a look at the expected captains for each franchise:
Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rajat Patidar
Punjab Kings - Shreyas Iyer
Delhi Capitals - Axar Patel
Chennai Super Kings - Ruturaj Gaikwad
Rajasthan Royals - Riyan Parag
Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya
Gujarat Titans - Shubman Gill
Lucknow Super Giants - Rishabh Pant
Kolkata Knight Riders - Ajinkya Rahane
Sunrisers Hyderabad - Pat Cummins
IPL winners over the years
IPL began in 2008, when Rajasthan Royals won the inaugural title. Since then, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings have emerged as the most successful teams, winning the trophy five times each. Kolkata Knight Riders follow with three titles.
In the most recent edition (2025), Royal Challengers Bangalore lifted their maiden IPL trophy after defeating Punjab Kings in the final in Ahmedabad.
With the schedule announcement expected soon, excitement for IPL 2026 is only set to grow among cricket fans worldwide